by Marj Hart
Contributing Writer
After already serving on the Livonia Township Board for one and a half terms, Sheldon Pool decided to file again for another three-year term in the upcoming election in March.
He said he wants to continue serving on the Township Board to continue the work already started, such as improving the township roads as well as the work on the North Point Park property on the north side of Lake Fremont.
Pool’s seat is the only one up in the March 3 election, and he was the only one to file by the time filings closed on Jan. 14.
Sheldon and his wife, Jozette, have lived in the Livonia area for their entire lives. He has been a volunteer with the Zimmerman/Livonia Fire Department for 25 years. He is also the Building Committee Board chair for the proposed new fire station.
Sheldon and Jozette own the Zimmerman Home and Garden Center, which they opened in 2010. The store offers home décor and gift items, as well as a full line of yard, garden and landscaping products. They also own the Rocky Mountain Construction Company in Zimmerman, which does excavating and landscape work.
Sheldon Pool is particularly proud of the volunteer efforts from both local citizens and the township on the North Point Park project. Similarly, he is pleased with the support for the new fire station building. The Building Committee recently met with the architect in an effort to keep costs in line, and they will be working with as many local individuals and businesses to utilize the community’s talent.
Sheldon and Jozette have four children — two who have graduated and two still in school. He has been a volunteer youth sports coach for their entire time in school.
