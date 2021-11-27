In response to Mr. Dorr’s 11/20/21 editorial, “We did wipe out polio; why can’t we do it for COVID?”, . . . Sars-Cov-2 is found in humans, dogs, cats, and a whole host of other animals. Polio is only found in man. With Polio only found in humans, it is possible for a vaccine (one that actually provides immunity), to effectively wipe out the disease. As Sars-Cov-2 (Covid-19), is found in numerous species, one would have to vaccinate “everything”, every cat, dog, mouse, rat, etc., in order to this disease to be whipped out. That’s not going to happen. This virus is here to stay so we need to get used to it. — Bret R. Collier, Big Lake
