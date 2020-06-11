Elk River man was passed out in a vehicle
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A suspected heroin user who was unconscious was revived by police with Narcan.
Officers had been called to the 11700 block of 194th Avenue in Elk River at 10:08 p.m. June 3 for a report of a person passed out in a vehicle, according to Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz.
Officers were advised that the 24-year-old Elk River man was known to use heroin. When police arrived and found the man unconscious, they administered two doses of Narcan. The man eventually came to and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
Narcan is a medication used to block the effects of opioids and is commonly used to counter decreased breathing in opioid overdose, according to Wikipedia.
Driver passes officer going 93 mph
A motorist who passed a police officer while going 93 mph in a 55 mph zone in Elk River has been arrested for DWI.
An officer had clocked the driver on radar on Highway 169 and stopped him near Main Street at 12:56 a.m. June 8. The driver was a 44-year-old Rogers man.
Man sleeping on sidewalk was walking to another state
Police were called to the 200 block of Evans Avenue in Elk River on a report of a man sleeping on the sidewalk at 7:48 a.m. June 7.
A 33-year-old man with no permanent address was located. He told police he was walking from Wisconsin to a state “a few states away from here.” He continued on his way.
Man admits injecting heroin before driving
Police responded to a report of a traffic complaint at 6:57 p.m. June 6. A vehicle was reportedly swerving all over lanes of traffic on Highway 10 in Elk River, narrowly missing other vehicles and almost going into the ditch. As the vehicle entered downtown, it nearly crashed into a median before stopping in the 900 block of Highway 10.
Officers made contact with the driver, who admitted injecting heroin before driving. Police arrested the 25-year-old Brooklyn Center man and took him to a medical facility for a blood draw. Charges are pending test results.
