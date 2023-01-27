Tom Kielty still enjoys grabbing a shift and helping keep his city safe
by Jim Boyle
Editor
Tom Kielty has been a volunteer police reserve officer with the Elk River Police Department for 23 years. He saw the unit at its peak when there were 20-plus members and even a contingent of them that performed as both reserve officers and members of a reserve officer honor guard.
A combination of the pandemic and promotions of reserves to full-time community service and police officers here in Elk River and elsewhere have reduced the unit to four members.
Kielty still eagerly takes on shifts when he can. The engineer by day and reserve officer by night took one this past Tuesday night. It was a relatively slow night, so he completed a series of security checks at homes and businesses.
As he completed one of his checks at an Elk River location, he heard a “thank you.” Someone inside saw that he was checking up on their safety. Their alarm system let them know someone was on the grounds.
“Technology is amazing nowadays,” Kielty said.
The work of reserve officers is appreciated by the public and the full-time officers who mentor them and benefit from their selfless service, according to the liaisons who help run the unit.
“Police officers say that no two days are alike,” Kielty told the Star News. “That is true for members of the reserve unit, too. We have a set of duties we perform but also help the full-time officers as well.”
The variety, the training and the chance to support community events keeps Kielty’s drive alive to take on additional shifts and work events when he can.
Reserves participate in law enforcement efforts and all community events that include police and patrol duties, crime prevention and investigation, emergency response, public assistance, and community relations.
These civilian volunteers work under the close supervision of a higher-ranking officer to assist the patrol division with their enforcement of local, state, and federal laws.
There are two types of reserve officers: Those who do it to simply give back to their community, and those who are pursuing a law enforcement career.
Grew up in Chicago
Kielty grew up living in the city of Chicago, and by that he does not mean a suburb of Chicago. He graduated high school from Nazareth Academy in LaGrange Park, Illinois, and went to college at Winona State University in Winona, Minnesota. He met his wife there and became a Minnesota resident before starting work as a DevOps engineer.
“We moved to the Elk River area in 1998,” he said. “I loved the smaller city feel of Elk River and the motto: ‘Where city and country flow together.’”
He responded in 1999 to an ad in the Star News for an Elk River Police Department Citizens Academy. He signed up for the 10-week course where he got to learn the ins and out of the local police department.
“This was something you would never see in Chicago,” he said. “I signed up and learned a lot from the class. During the class we learned all about the police department, went on a ride along with a full-time officer and learned about the reserve unit. I had always wanted to find a volunteer position where I could give back to my community and yet it was something I could do more than just once a year.”
He applied right after the class was over, and by 2000 he was sworn in as a reserve officer for the city and has been ever since.
Some of the most rewarding calls he goes on are for lockouts.
“From the person who simply locked their keys in their car and doesn’t want to pay for a locksmith to the parent that accidentally locks the door with their child in the car,” he said, “people are very grateful when we get their car open and they are able to continue on with their day.”
He also finds emergency call outs rewarding.
“These don’t happen often, but when they do, the department has a large need for us, and even though it can be long hours, I know the reserves are out there fulfilling a role that frees up the full-timers to focus on what they need to do,” he said.
Some of the most memorable call outs have been to:
•Red Carpet Inn after a meth lab operation was uncovered.
•A lumber yard fire.
•Various apartment building fires.
•Numerous fatal car crashes.
Reserves provide scene security or traffic control for most of these types of incidents.
“I have been lucky to have not been exposed to many difficult calls,” he said.
Interesting calls
A couple of his most interesting calls involved a pedestrian getting hit by a car and a cardiac arrest.
On the night of the crash involving a pedestrian who got hit on Highway 10, he was doing a ride along with a full-time officer.
“We were the first car on the scene and found the victim in the ditch,” Kielty said. “Due to the darkness and the location, my role was to stand near the victim holding my flashlight above my head to light up the area as paramedics, firefighters all rushed in to help save the man’s life. I did not have the most critical role, but I was right in the middle of the action (shining a light) so that others could do their job.”
The other occasion he found interesting was the time paramedics needed an extra set of hands.
“My role was to manage the Ambu bag and provide breathing for the patient,” he said. “I did that all the way to Mercy and into the emergency room until a nurse took over.”
Most shifts are less dramatic but still helpful to the department and the community.
“I love being able to head out on any given night, jump in a squad car and be ready to help the community with a lockout or a stranded motorist, ... or be an extra set of hands at a major incident when they happen.
“Some nights are quiet, but the camaraderie within the department and knowing that by being on the road I am keeping the community I live in safe and providing a service as best as I can is very rewarding.”
