Woman told police she didn’t realize she was driving in the wrong lane
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A woman showed no signs of impairment, despite driving the wrong way on Highway 169 in Elk River recently.
Officers had responded to Highway 169 and School Street at 12:25 a.m. May 28 on a report of a vehicle driving south in the northbound lanes of the highway. Police located the vehicle and stopped it on Highway 169 near Highway 10. The driver told police she did not realize she was driving in the wrong lane.
Police had her perform standardized field sobriety tests, but she showed no signs of impairment, according to the police report.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the wrong-way driver was a 32-year-old Maple Grove woman.
‘K9 sniff’ by Duke finds meth in vehicle
The Big Lake Police Department requested Elk River’s police dog, Duke, to do a “K9 sniff” of a vehicle involved in a traffic stop in Big Lake at Highway 10 and County Road 81 during the early morning hours of June 2. Duke, accompanied by Officer Kevin Heldt, completed the vehicle sniff and approximately 15 grams of methamphetamine were located in the vehicle, along with assorted narcotics and paraphernalia, according to the Elk River police report.
Driver arrested for DWI had prior felony
Police stopped a vehicle in the 19700 block of Highway 169 in Elk River shortly after 10 p.m. May 30 after an officer observed it cross the fog line multiple times.
The driver, a 38-year-old Zimmerman man, was taken into custody for DWI.
He had a prior felony DWI conviction, which made the current offense a felony, Gacke said.
The man was transported to jail for first-degree DWI, ignition interlock violation, and any use of alcohol violation, according to the police report.
Text offering man $250,000 was a scam
An Elk River woman called police June 1 to report that her husband responded to a text offering a $250,000 grant. He provided the texter his Minnesota driver’s license number and his Social Security number.
Police advised the woman to immediately check on their account and take precautions against identity theft. There is no theft at this time, according to the police report.
Man accused of hitting his girlfriend
A 32-year-old Elk River man is accused of assaulting his girlfriend, a 36-year-old Elk River woman. The man was arrested and taken into custody after police responded to an apartment in Elk River on a report of a domestic assault.
The call came in shortly before 10:30 p.m. May 26. The man allegedly hit and pushed the woman, according to the police report.
