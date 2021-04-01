by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
An Oak Grove woman, 35, was arrested for an Anoka County warrant and transported to Sherburne County Jail in Elk River after she was involved in a two-vehicle crash in the Walmart parking lot in Elk River.
Police were dispatched to the crash at 5:35 p.m. March 27. There was minor damage to both vehicles. Neither driver was injured.
Running late for ‘mudder’ event, he’s going 88 mph
A man running late on his way to a “mudder” event was cited for speeding after police clocked him on radar going 88 mph in a 55 mph zone in Elk River.
The incident happened around 5 p.m. March 26 in the 20000 block of Twin Lakes Road.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the driver was an 18-year-old Oak Grove man. He apologized to the officer and said they were late getting off work and trying to get to the “mudder” event, according to the police report.
Woman who nearly hits squad is cited
Police cited a 32-year-old Buffalo woman for driving after revocation and driving after suspension March 30.
The woman came to the attention of police when she nearly hit an Elk River squad car. The officer was on patrol around 10:30 p.m. in the 13600 block of westbound Highway 10. The woman was traveling in the same direction in the left turn lane and nearly struck the squad when she continued traveling through the turn lane and on the shoulder, continuing westbound.
Man walking along road wanted on Mille Lacs warrants
Police arrested a 39-year-old Onamia man in Elk River on March 24 for several outstanding warrants from Mille Lacs County, Kluntz said.
An officer had located the man walking along the roadway in the 11600 block of 213th Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. The man said he was trying to get to a gas station. The man was taken into custody without incident and transported to Princeton, where he was turned over to a Mille Lacs County deputy.
Driver avoids a tree as it falls on road
A teenage driver managed to get out of the way of a tree as it fell across the roadway.
The Elk River girl, 17, was driving east on 221st Avenue just west of Quinn Street in Elk River shortly before 9 p.m. March 27 when she saw the tree began to fall.
“(She) maneuvered out of the way but struck a portion of the tree top,” according to the police report.
She wasn’t injured; there were minor scrapes on the vehicle, a 2020 Kia.
The officer remained on the scene until the city street department arrived to clear away the tree.
Suspects steal a $400 shopping cart
A witness contacted police after seeing three people put a shopping cart from Coborn’s in Elk River in the back of a red Bronco and leave the area.
An officer located the suspect’s father and he was not aware of the shopping cart incident. He contacted his son and the son returned the cart, undamaged, to Coborn’s.
The shopping cart is valued at $400.
Kluntz said there are four suspects in the matter: two Elk River men, both 18, an Otsego girl, 17, and another man, unknown age or town.
The theft was reported to police at 3:48 p.m. March 26.
