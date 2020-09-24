Malfunctioning HVAC unit was the culprit
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Walmart in Elk River was evacuated by staff and police after smoke was reported to be billowing from the roof at 2:15 p.m. Sept. 18.
When police arrived at 18185 Zane St., smoke was visible within the store.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the smoke was from a malfunctioning HVAC unit on the roof of the store. The issue was resolved and people were eventually allowed back into the store.
Stolen mail scattered in Kanabec County
Mail stolen in Elk River has turned up scattered across Kanabec County. Officials from that county called the Elk River Police Department on Sept. 22 to advise that they were in the process of recovering the scattered mail, some of which was from Elk River and the Sherburne County area.
Kluntz said they have followed up with several residents and it appears some of the thefts in Elk River occurred in the 19400 block of Proctor Road and the 19700 block of Proctor Road.
Fire engulfs vehicle; no one is injured
Elk River Police and Fire were dispatched to a fully engulfed vehicle fire at 4:43 p.m. Sept. 21. The vehicle was located at 173rd Avenue and Highway 10. No one was injured. The fire department extinguished the fire and the vehicle was towed. The driver was an Andover man, 20. The vehicle’s owner is a Braham man, 23.
Vehicles entered, items stolen
Several vehicles have been entered or damaged in Elk River recently.
•5:19 a.m. Sept. 22: Police responded to the parking lot of an apartment building in the 100 block of Fifth Street for a report of a theft from motor vehicle. At some point during the overnight hours, someone had broken into a vehicle. The small window behind the rear driver’s side window was broken. A CD, a pack of plastic forks, and a sweater had been taken from the vehicle.
•5:30 a.m. Sept. 22: While police were conducting a related investigation in the 100 block of Fifth Street, the owner of truck with a large tool box in its bed arrived at vehicle to go to work. The owner believed he had left the tool box unlocked overnight. A smaller tool box with miscellaneous hand tools worth approximately $200 had been taken.
•5:42 a.m. Sept. 22: While conducting a related investigation, police found a vehicle in the 100 block of Fifth Street with the front passenger side window broken out. The glove box and center console had been opened.
•8:57 a.m. Sept. 22: A passenger side window of a vehicle was shattered while it was parked in the 10000 block of 175th Court. The vehicle was locked and it did not appear anyone entered the vehicle or took anything.
Man ‘acting strange’ wanted on warrant
Police arrested an Elk River man, 24, on a Stearns County felony warrant after receiving a report that a man had urinated on a pine tree next to a playground in the 10000 block of 172nd Avenue in Elk River and was “acting strange.”
The report came in at 4:12 p.m. Sept. 21.
“(An) officer located the male near the playground bench. (He) stated he was just getting some air and had denied urinating on the tree,” according to the police report.
He was taken into custody on the warrant without incident and transported to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
Woman returns a stolen Bosch kit
Police are investigating a theft that was reported Sept. 22 at Menards in Elk River.
A woman reportedly returned a Bosch 18V HMR/impact combo kit worth $399 that had been taken off a shelf at the store and received an in-store credit voucher. The credit voucher was voided approximately 30 minutes after the incident and had not been used at any other stores by that time, according to the police report.
She and a male suspect also allegedly left the store without paying for a Schlage commercial keypad lever valued at $119.
Railroad cross arms malfunction
Railroad cross arms and semaphores were malfunctioning at three Elk River intersections on Sept. 19.
Kluntz said they first got a call at 4:15 p.m. Officers directed traffic until Burlington Northern Santa Fe arrived and fixed the issue. Police cleared the area at 6:13 p.m.
The affected areas were the 600 block of Main Street, the 300 block of Jackson Avenue and the 800 block of Proctor Avenue.
