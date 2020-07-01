by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Two people were arrested after police found drugs in their vehicle.
Arrested for controlled substance crimes were a woman with no permanent address and a Stanchfield man, according to Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz.
Police pulled their vehicle over at 1:19 a.m. June 21 in Elk River after an officer observed it driving slowly, weaving and braking at random times. It also had a cracked windshield.
A vehicle search located substances that field tested positive for methamphetamine. The search also turned up psilocybin mushrooms in the driver’s door, suspicious checks, a switchblade knife and brass knuckles.
Teen going 90 mph was ‘street racing’
A teenager driving a 2012 black Ford Mustang has been caught going 90 mph in a 60 mph zone in Elk River.
Kluntz said police cited the Foreston man, 19, for speeding, reckless driving, driving after suspension and driving after revocation.
He was stopped at 8:12 p.m. June 22 in the 100 block of Highway 10 after an officer clocked him on radar.
The driver admitted to “street racing” with a red Porsche Boxster, according to the police report.
Dog distracts driver; pedestrian pinned
A Zimmerman woman, 24, told police she was distracted by her dog when her car moved forward and pinned a pedestrian’s legs between two vehicles.
The incident occurred June 21 in a parking lot in the 19000 block of Evans Street in Elk River. Police were called there at 4:15 p.m.
The victim, an Elk River woman, 60, was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
Burglary reported to police June 22
Police were called to the 19000 block of Tyler Street in Elk River at 7:47 a.m. June 22 on a report of a burglary.
The complainant reported an open door and believed someone was still inside. Officers checked but did not locate anyone inside.
There was a damaged door leading from the garage to inside the home that appeared forcibly entered, according to the police report.
Three storage units are broken into
Three storage units at Pete’s Mini Storage have been broken into.
The burglary was reported June 22. Guns are among the missing items, according to the police report.
The storage units are located at 11869 191 1/2 Ave. in Elk River.
Woman arrested for assaulting fiancé
An Elk River woman, 32, was arrested for domestic assault after police were called to a home in Elk River at 3:08 a.m. June 17.
The victim told police that his intoxicated fiancé was following him around the house and assaulted him until he called 911 and left the home.
Man accused of assaulting girlfriend
Police arrested an Elk River man, 40, after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend at an apartment in Elk River.
Officers had been called to the scene at 5:41 p.m. June 21.
