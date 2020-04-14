by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A vehicle struck a light pole in the median of Highway 10 in Elk River on April 13.
The mishap was reported at 7:53 a.m. in the 900 block of the highway. Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the driver was a Minneapolis man, 41.
Officers moved the light pole so it wasn’t blocking traffic and notified the city of the downed pole.
Odor leads police to spray foam fire
Police took an anonymous complaint at 6:07 p.m. April 8 about a burning odor near the 500 block of Jackson Avenue in Elk River.
Police checked the area and found the box of a cube truck behind Spray Foam Tech, 515 Jackson Ave., was smoking heavily. Elk River Fire responded and extinguished the fire. The truck had been used to store old stock of spray foam. Due to its thickness when it was hardening, a chemical reaction is believed to have taken place, causing it to get hot, smoke and start on fire, according to the police report.
Thief uses company check for $599.94
Company checks were stolen from a vehicle in Elk River and one of them was later used at Menards in Maplewood to the tune of $599.94.
The theft was reported to Elk River Police on April 8.
The rest of the checks were reported stolen to the bank and the victim was told to contact the Maplewood Police Department regarding the forged check.
Email threatens man with explicit video
An Elk River man, 74, reported April 10 receiving an unsolicited email from a person requesting an amount in bitcoin or they would release an allegedly explicit video of the victim. Police said there was no video and the man did not respond to the email.
The man had reported the email to police on April 10.
Scam email warns of revealing information
An Elk River woman, 67, contacted police April 9 with questions about a scam email she received, in which the sender demanded money or they would release sexually explicit information about her. She told police she had not clicked on any link in the email, had not contacted anyone and had not given out any personal or financial information. An officer explained that the email was a scam, to block the sender and to change all passwords that may contain any link to her financial information. She was also told to monitor her credit report for any suspicious activity and contact police if she finds anything suspicious.
Two checks cashed on person’s account
A Ramsey man, 29, is suspected of fraud after checks were cashed on an Elk River resident’s account.
Two checks were fraudulently cashed at a bank. Approximately five checks are missing.
The fraud was reported to police on April 9.
