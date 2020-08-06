by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A number of items, including a Ford F150, were reported stolen from Metro Siding, 17258 Ulysses St., Elk River.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the vehicle was later recovered, abandoned, in Anoka County.
Also taken in the burglary were two safes.
The burglary was reported Aug. 3.
Stolen Jeep found in Elk River driveway
Police on patrol in Elk River at 6:50 p.m. July 29 found a stolen vehicle parked in a driveway in the 19000 block of Baldwin Street.
A registration check on the gray Jeep Grand Cherokee showed that its license plate was stolen out of New Brighton on July 16. Further investigation determined that the Jeep had been stolen in Minneapolis on June 21. Another stolen license plate was found under the driver’s seat. Officers attempted to make contact with the resident of the home where the vehicle was parked, but no one answered. The vehicle was towed and impounded.
Motorcyclists clocked at 114 mph
An Elk River police officer doing stationary traffic enforcement on westbound Highway 10 in Elk River clocked three motorcycles traveling 114 mph in a 65 mph zone.
Kluntz said two were stopped by police, but the third rider drove off.
One of the drivers, a 26-year-old Ramsey man, was cited for speeding.
The other one, a 31-year-old Oak Park man, was cited for speed and careless driving, Kluntz said.
The stops were made at around 10:30 p.m. Aug. 4.
Airborne van lands on roof; driver walks
A driver walked away after rolling his van in Elk River.
Police located the 2007 Ford Freestar, on its roof and severely damaged, in the 10000 block of Twin Lakes Road in Elk River at 5:07 a.m. Aug. 2. Officers checked the area but were unable to locate the driver. The van was towed from the scene.
Police made contact with the driver later in the day.
The driver had been traveling west on Twin Lakes Road near Lincoln Street, when the van continued west onto the shoulder. It hit a driveway approach, became airborne, struck a tree and rolled onto its roof.
Man faces DWI after sailing over tracks
A Brooklyn Park man, 29, was arrested for DWI after a police officer saw him fly over the railroad tracks at Main Street and Highway 10 in Elk River.
According to the police report, the officer observed the vehicle traveling west on Main Street approaching Highway 10 at a high rate of speed around 11:30 p.m. Aug. 1.
“The vehicle did not slow for the tracks and jumped over the second set, landing almost a full car length down the slope on Main Street. The vehicle continued through the red light, traveling westbound on Highway 10,” according to the report.
Police stopped the vehicle on Highway 10.
Golf clubs, cash taken from vehicle
Golf clubs, sunglasses and cash were reported stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in the Walmart lot at 18185 Zane St. in Elk River.
The theft was reported to police at 8:04 a.m. Aug. 5.
Lights out leads to drug charges
Police arrested a New Prague man, 20, for possession of controlled substances after an officer stopped his vehicle for not having its lights on after sunset.
The officer noticed some marijuana shake in the vehicle and the department’s police dog, Duke, checked the vehicle and indicated to the presence of drugs in it. Suspected cocaine was found in the driver’s pocket and suspected THC wax and drug paraphernalia were found in the vehicle.
The traffic stop happened at 8:45 p.m. Aug. 3 at Highway 169 and Main Street in Elk River.
Police called to a domestic; man arrested
Police were dispatched at 2:58 a.m. July 31 to a home in Elk River for a report of a domestic. The victim stated that the arrested party had not allowed her to call the police and threatened to shoot her, according to the police report.
Officers arrived and found the parties were separated. Kluntz said police arrested an Elk River man, 26, for domestic fear, interfering with an emergency phone call and terroristic threats.
Traffic stop leads to citations for boy, 17
A Maple Grove boy, 17, was cited for possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia after police stopped his vehicle for speeding in Elk River.
Police made the traffic stop at 3:15 a.m. July 30 after the vehicle was going 41 mph in a 30 mph zone. Police noted that the odor of marijuana was emanating from the vehicle. A vehicle search turned up a THC vape pen, a small amount of marijuana and paraphernalia.
Man, homeless, was sleeping on bridge
Police were called to the 19000 block of Highway 169 in Elk River at 9:15 a.m. Aug. 3 to check on a man sleeping on a bridge.
The 21-year-old man was homeless.
Police arrest woman on county warrant
Police arrested a 40-year-old woman from Sunburg, Minnesota, on a Chippewa County warrant for receiving stolen property after police approached a vehicle parked on the side of a closed business in the 18200 block of Zane Street at 10:30 p.m. July 31.
In making contact with the people in the vehicle, the officer saw signs of recent controlled substance use.
Kluntz said the woman faces several charges, including fifth-degree controlled substance, possession of hypodermic needles, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Suspected fraud tied to San Francisco
An Elk River woman contacted police to report fraudulent activity on her bank account. The money was reportedly accessed at a Western Union in San Francisco.
The fraud was reported Aug. 4.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.