One arrested on warrant
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Two people who reported being homeless were found sleeping in a vehicle outside an Elk River church.
Police arrested one of them, a 20-year-old man, on a Wright County warrant, Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said.
The other occupant of the vehicle was a 19-year-old woman, he said.
Police had been called at 7:41 a.m. March 16 after someone reported that a running vehicle had been parked in front of Elk River Lutheran since around 5:30 a.m. and did not appear to be occupied. The church is located at 729 Main St. in downtown Elk River.
“On arrival the two listed parties were sleeping inside and stated they were homeless,” according to the police report.
The man was transported to Holiday in Otsego, where police met a Wright County deputy who took custody of him.
Driver of stolen vehicle arrested in Elk River
A Fridley man was arrested after he was caught behind the wheel of stolen vehicle in Elk River shortly before midnight, March 13.
Kluntz said police arrested the 31-year-old man for possession of a stolen vehicle, driving after revocation, and driving after suspension. His passenger, a 22-year-old Anoka woman, was arrested for controlled substance violations.
An officer had located the vehicle, which was stolen out of Minneapolis, as it traveled at Highway 10 and Waco Street. Officers from the Big Lake Police Department and the Elk River Police Department conducted a felony stop and arrested the male driver and female passenger.
Methamphetamine and hypodermic needles were allegedly located in the vehicle, according to the police report. The stolen vehicle was towed.
SUV stolen from underground garage
A 2010 Mazda CX-9 was reported stolen from the underground garage at The Depot at Elk River Station apartments in Elk River.
The theft was reported March 13 by a 25-year-old Elk River woman. Estimated loss is $3,000.
That same day, a 35-year-old Elk River man reported damage to his vehicle while it was parked in the underground garage at the same apartment building. The rear passenger side window of his locked vehicle was broken. Missing from the vehicle was a black seat organizer valued at approximately $10. Estimated damage to vehicle was at least $200.
The Depot at Elk River Station is located at 10653 172nd Ave.
Felon with a gun found in speeding vehicle
A traffic stop for speeding has led to gun-related charges against two people. Kluntz said police arrested a Bemidji man, 28, for felon in possession of a firearm and charges will also be filed on a 42-year-old woman from Stone Lake, Wisconsin, for carrying a pistol without a permit.
The vehicle they were in was stopped for going 44 mph in a 30 mph zone in the 800 block of Highway 10 in Elk River around 1:30 a.m. March 14.
The officer observed that the passenger was showing signs of controlled substance impairment and was “moving his legs around in what appeared to be an attempt to conceal a black bag on the floorboard below his legs,” according to the police report.
A “K-9 sniff” by Elk River’s police dog, Duke, was conducted on the exterior of the vehicle and the dog’s handler advised that Duke “indicated for narcotics,” according to the police report. A vehicle search turned up a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, along with three handguns.
Man arrested on warrant after report of suspicious vehicle
Police arrested a Waite Park man, 28, on a Wright County warrant and also cited the man for possession of hypodermic needles after responding to a report of a suspicious vehicle on 172nd Avenue in Elk River.
The call came in at 8:36 p.m. March 16.
An Elk River officer met a Wright County deputy in Otsego and transferred the man into Wright County’s custody.
In-dash car stereos stolen from vehicles
After-market in-dash car stereos were reported stolen from three different vehicles at Raab Auto, 9619 Highway 10 in Elk River.
Some fold-down trailer ramps were stolen earlier as well.
The thefts were reported March 16. Surveillance video showed two people walking through the lot around 4 a.m. to 5 a.m. that day.
Man reports identity theft in tax filing
An Elk River man, 66, reported that someone used his Social Security number to file their federal tax returns.
The victim reported the identity theft to police on March 15.
Woman arrested for hitting man in face
Police arrested an Elk River woman, 38, for domestic assault following an alleged altercation with a man, 37, Kluntz said.
“The male was struck in the face by the female. The male had a visible red and swollen area next to his left eye,” according to allegations in the police report.
The incident was reported at 6:07 p.m. March 14.
Suspected cocaine found in vehicle
Charges are possible against a Becker man, 26, after police stopped his vehicle for expired registration and found substances suspected to be cocaine and marijuana in the vehicle.
Kluntz said charges are pending lab testing of the substances.
The traffic stop was made shortly before 2 a.m. March 13 at Proctor Avenue and Highway 10 in Elk River. The officer detected the odor of marijuana emitting from vehicle and located the suspicious substances.
