by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Elk River Police arrested a 34-year-old man from Los Angeles, California, for numerous offenses after a chase.
Police had responded at 4:20 p.m. May 7 on a report of a suspicious vehicle and two men wearing black masks walking towards Cub Foods in Elk River.
When police arrived, a security guard reported that the two men had dropped food they were holding and ran towards the business, The Shop. An officer saw the vehicle that had been called in as suspicious exit onto Jackson Avenue and out to Highway 169.
Police attempted to stop the vehicle near the pedestrian bridge on Highway 169 but the driver did not stop. The vehicle then turned left onto Elk Hills Drive, running the red semaphore and parting heavy northbound traffic. The vehicle then tried to elude officers and pulled into an area by businesses in the 200 block of 8th Street.
“Suspects jumped from the moving car, allowing it to collide with a red passenger vehicle parked in the lot,” according to the police report.
The suspects were apprehended after a brief chase.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the 34-year-old man was arrested for fleeing in a motor vehicle, theft, fleeing on foot, hit and run, and other traffic offenses. A 23-year-old man with no permanent address was cited for theft and fleeing on foot.
Unattended frying food starts a fire
A man who left food frying unattended on a stovetop in a garage returned to find it on fire.
Elk River Police and Fire were called to the scene in the 17000 block of Gary Street at 7:03 p.m. May 10.
A 55-year-old man stated that he thought the fire was out, but was concerned that the attic may be smoldering. The fire department checked the attic and confirmed that it was not on fire.
Counterfeit $20 passed at Beaudry
A counterfeit $20 bill was passed at Beaudry Express, 610 Proctor Ave., Elk River.
The incident was reported to police May 9. An officer entered the bill into evidence.
Man calls police on smoking dumpster
A person called police at 5:43 a.m. May 9 to report a dumpster that was smoking in the 17000 block of Ulysses Street in Elk River.
When police arrived, heavy smoke was coming from inside the dumpster. The Elk River Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.
Driver with two kids in car gets a DWI
An Elk River man, 35, was arrested for DWI after an officer stopped him for speeding in the 21000 block of Highway 169 at 9:09 p.m. May 8.
Two children in the vehicle were picked up by the driver’s father.
Two people deliver an assault
An Elk River man, 19, was assaulted by two people making a delivery to an apartment complex in Elk River at 2:03 p.m. May 7.
The assault had happened after associates of the apartment complex manager approached the occupants of a delivery truck due to their parking position creating a potential traffic hazard. After the assault the suspects left in large unmarked delivery truck.
Kluntz said police are investigating.
