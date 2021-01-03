by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Drivers have damaged light poles, a fire hydrant and an electrical box in various incidents in Elk River recently. Here’s a rundown.
On Dec. 27, a man was backing out of a driveway in the 10900 block of 177th Court when he backed into a hydrant, which broke off. In a separate incident that day, a vehicle hit a light pole at Highway 169 and Jackson Avenue.
On Dec. 24, police took a report of a truck hitting one of the semaphores at Highway 10 and Main Street. One of the overhead semaphore lights for westbound Main Street was on the ground in the center median. The semaphore light attached to the main post was also damaged.
On Dec. 23, a car hit an electrical box at Highway 101 and Highway 10, which cut power to the semaphores.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz noted that there were a lot of crashes and vehicles off the road due to the pre-Christmas blizzard.
Woman finds bumper in her yard
A woman called police Dec. 26 after finding part of a bumper in her yard in the 1800 block of Eighth Street in Elk River.
Based on the tracks, police believe the driver spun out and hit a snowbank, causing the bumper to fall off. The license plate was still affixed to the bumper, so police were able to call the vehicle’s owner. Police arranged to meet the 42-year-old Zimmerman woman to give her the bumper and license plate.
Suspicious salesman without his product
A woman reported a suspicious person to police after a salesman came to her door in the 21000 block of Olson Circle and attempted to sell her a vacuum cleaner.
“Complainant thought it was odd that the young white male had no vacuum with him, had no company identification, and did not stop at any other homes in the area,” according to the police report.
The woman contacted police on Dec. 24.
Report of wrong-way driver leads to arrest
Police arrested an Elk River man, 40, for a warrant and controlled substance crimes after responding to a report of a wrong-way driver at Lowell Avenue and Highway 10 in Elk River.
The call came in at 8:47 p.m. Dec. 23.
Tire slashed on parked vehicle
A rear passenger tire was slashed while the vehicle was parked in the 11700 block of 191 1/2 Avenue in Elk River. The damage was reported at 9:15 a.m. Dec. 27.
Thief takes packages from a porch
Several packages worth a total of approximately $100 were stolen from a porch in the 13000 block of 193rd Avenue in Elk River.
The theft was reported at 3:11 p.m. Dec. 23.
Kluntz said there were a few such reports of packages being stolen during the holiday season, but not a rash of them.
Generator, drills, smart doorbells taken
Menards in Elk River has reported three recent incidents of theft.
In one case two people entered the store and each placed Bosch hammer drill in their jacket and left the building. The theft was reported Dec. 29.
In another case, a male entered the store and placed four smart doorbell camera systems and one set of headphones in his jacket, then left without paying. That theft was reported Dec. 28.
In a third incident, a man walked out of the store pushing a cart containing a portable generator worth $500. He did not pay for the item. The theft was reported Dec. 28.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.