Thief cuts catalytic converter off Yukon
A catalytic converter was reportedly cut off a GMC Yukon while it was parked in the park and ride lot on Highway 169 in Elk River.
The theft happened between 5 a.m. and 2:45 p.m. Feb. 3.
Man reports someone tampered with his vehicle
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said a 30-year-old Garrison man reported that someone tampered with his vehicle while it was parked in the 18000 block of Hudson Street in Elk River.
The vehicle had been parked, unlocked, in the driveway for three days. It was entered and rummaged through and papers and small items were strewn about. The gas cap was also open. Nothing was taken or damaged.
The matter was reported to police on Feb. 6.
One injured in crash at 10 and Jarvis
One person was injured in a crash at Highway 10 and Jarvis Street in Elk River on Feb. 5.
A Dodge Durango driven by Vasiliy Revutskiy, 29, of St. Francis was southbound on Jarvis Street when he allegedly drove through the stop sign and struck a Saturn Vue that was westbound on Highway 10, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Revutskiy was injured and taken to North Memorial in Robbinsdale, the State Patrol reported. The driver of the Saturn Vue, Jeffrey O’Brien, 44, of Albertville, was not injured.
The crash was reported at 8:18 p.m.
Speaker stolen from garage at apartment complex
An unlocked garage was entered and a speaker stolen from a shelf in the garage, located at an apartment complex on Third Street in Elk River. The thief also rummaged through a vehicle.
The burglary was reported to police on Feb. 5.
