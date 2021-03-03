by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A 17-year-old Otsego boy reported being hit by a vehicle after a dust-up in Elk River.
The assault happened at around 9:30 p.m. Feb. 27 in the 19000 block of Boston Street.
According to the police report, the vehicle drove at the Otsego teen and other friends in the street after some sort of altercation.
“The victim was unable to move out of the way, jumped up and landed on the hood while the vehicle continued accelerating. The victim jumped off the vehicle after an estimated 30 to 40 feet and landed on the road, causing multiple contusions/abrasions to his body. The vehicle never stopped and continued towards Elk Lake Road. The vehicle was described as a grey four-door Honda passenger car with tinted windows and (was) believed to be occupied by four males,” according to the police report.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said police are investigating the incident.
Tool stolen from The Home Depot
A Milwaukee 18 volt 4-1/2” cut-off/grinder was reported stolen at The Home Depot in Elk River.
A male suspect left in a vehicle. Police checked the area, but did not locate the suspect.
The theft was reported Feb. 27.
Rear license plate reported stolen
A man reported the theft of his vehicle’s rear license plate.
The theft was reported on March 1 and occurred while the vehicle was parked in the 100 block of Fifth Street in Elk River.
Man reports being struck in the face
A 28-year-old Elk River woman was arrested for domestic assault after police were called to a report of an assault in Elk River at 9:31 p.m. Feb. 27.
A 32-year-old Elk River man told police he had been struck in the face. The woman denied any physical altercation.
Police cite woman for possession of marijuana
Police cited a 22-year-old Zimmerman woman for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
An officer on patrol at 6:34 p.m. Feb. 27 had observed a car displaying expired registration and stopped the vehicle in the 13400 block of Business Center Drive in Elk River.
During his initial contact with driver, the officer “observed green plant material strewn about in (the) center console area and smelled (the) odor of fresh marijuana emitting from interior of vehicle,” according to the police report. Upon the officer’s request, the driver surrendered two glass smoking pipes with burned marijuana residue and a metal grinder. A search of the vehicle produced an additional small amount of green plant material.
