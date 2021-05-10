by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Police arrested a 16-year-old Elk River boy for DWI and underage drinking and driving after he was located driving a pickup with a disabled front tire, which was sparking and dragging on the ground.
A person initially contacted police at about 12:30 a.m. May 2 to report that a pickup had crashed in the 1900 block of Main Street and was in the trees. Officers arrived in the area and located the pickup traveling west near Main Street and York Avenue, despite the sparking, dragging tire, according to the police report. Police stopped the vehicle.
In addition to the driver, two other people were cited for minor consumption. Both were 17-year-old Elk River boys, Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said.
Hitting van with a bat was not a crime
A man who was hitting a parked van with a baseball bat in Elk River turned out to be innocent of any crime.
The damage to property was reported to police at 3:15 p.m. May 2 in the 900 block of Highway 10. Kluntz said police investigated the matter and contacted a 28-year-old Big Lake man, who admitted hitting the vehicle with a bat. However, the man had been given the van by its owner to be used for a charity event and no crime occurred.
The man had been damaging the vehicle in preparation for an upcoming “smash the van” charity event, according to the police report. The van had several areas of damage.
Driver in construction zone faces a DWI
After entering a construction area and going around barricades and onto a closed roadway, a 20-year-old Elk River woman was arrested for DWI.
The woman was stopped near Highway 10 and Xenia Avenue in Elk River at around 11:30 p.m. April 30.
Two bikes go missing as a ‘life lesson’
Two teens whose bikes went missing from Orono Park on May 1 were on the receiving end of a lesson from a parent.
The girls — a 14-year-old from Big Lake and a 15-year-old from Elk River — had ridden their bikes to the park at 18599 Gary St. in Elk River. When the bikes went missing, the girls went to the Elk River Police Department to report them stolen. But officers learned that one of their parents had taken the bikes to teach the girls a lesson about locking up the bikes, Kluntz said.
The parent had told the girls to lock their bikes at the park, but when he drove through the park earlier in the day he saw that the bikes were not locked up. He brought the bikes home to teach the girls a “life lesson,” according to the police report.
No crime was committed, Kluntz said.
Vehicle suspected in Stearns County domestic situation
Police arrested a 60-year-old Kimball man for controlled substance crimes after officers working a traffic detail saw a vehicle matching the description of one allegedly involved in an incident in Stearns County.
Kluntz said Stearns County authorities had put out an attempt-to-locate on the vehicle, because it was allegedly involved in a domestic situation in their county where the driver supposedly had struck his wife with the vehicle.
Elk River Police stopped the vehicle shortly after 12:30 a.m. May 5 in the 600 block of Main Street.
Upon stopping the vehicle, officers detected an odor of marijuana coming from within the vehicle and the driver was ultimately arrested for controlled substance possession and transported to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River, according to the police report.
Red Haro BMX bike reported stolen
A red Haro BMX bike was reported stolen from a front yard in the 200 block of Second Street in Elk River.
The theft was reported May 2.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.