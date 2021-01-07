8 to 10 gallons of diesel leaked
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Diesel fuel spilled after a tank fell off a truck as it was crossing the railroad tracks at Main Street and Great River Energy Drive in Elk River.
The mishap was reported at 8:43 p.m. Jan. 1.
The Elk River Fire Department responded to the scene and dealt with the spill.
Fire Chief Mark Dickinson said the tank was one of the fuel tanks located on the belly of a reefer truck.
“These tanks usually contain 55 gallons of diesel fuel. Upon arrival of our first officer the damaged tank had leaked approximately 8 to 10 gallons of diesel fuel. Quick action to stop the leak and containment of the fuel by firefighters on scene kept it from any additional contamination,” Dickinson said.
The fuel was mitigated and collected with the help of Elk River Public Works and then mitigated by a professional hazardous materials and environmental agency, he said.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said no charges are anticipated.
Biking without a light leads to arrest
Police have arrested a man, 30, with no permanent address, for warrants out of Sherburne, Wright, and Aitkin counties.
The arrest was made shortly before 1 a.m. Jan. 6 after an officer conducting a security check observed the man operating a bicycle on a public street in the 600 block of Auburn Place in Elk River at night without a front mounted light source.
When the officer attempted to make contact with the man, he abruptly walked to the entrance of an apartment building and attempted to evade the officer, according to the police report. Multiple felony warrants were confirmed. The man was arrested without incident and transported to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
Online dog purchase appears to be scam
Two people attempting to buy a German shepherd online have apparently fallen victim to a scam.
The Elk River man and his girlfriend had purchased the dog through a website. They had paid $799.99 on Jan. 1 via Zelle and were awaiting shipping information, but nothing had been received since the payment was made.
After conducting some research online, the buyers found it was most likely a scam and contacted police on Jan. 4. They also alerted their banks.
Man arrested after a traffic stop
Police arrested an Onamia man, 38, for felony possession of controlled substances after an officer stopped the man’s vehicle for traffic violations.
The stop happened at in the 600 block of Proctor Avenue in Elk River at 1:24 a.m. Jan. 4.
Boy, 17, cited for pot possession
Police cited an Elk River boy, 17, for possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia after an officer stopped his vehicle for having a suspended object. The officer detected the odor of burned marijuana emitting from the vehicle before and during traffic stop and saw marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia inside the vehicle, which led to a vehicle search.
The stop was made at Evans Avenue and Main Street in Elk River at 8:33 p.m. Jan. 2.
Man may have broken leg while sledding
A sledding outing at the Handke Pit in Elk River resulted in a possible leg fracture for an Elk River man.
Police and ambulance were called to the Pit, 1133 Fourth St., at 2:33 p.m. Jan. 2. The man, 35, was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
Purse stolen while woman was skating
A Waite Park woman reported that her pink and white Michael Kors purse was stolen from the back seat of her boyfriend’s locked vehicle while it was parked on Norfolk Avenue, north of Main Street. They had parked there and walked to the Handke Pit to ice skate.
The stolen purse contained a Coach wallet, cash, debit and credit cards.
The theft was reported at 11:04 p.m. Dec. 31.
Dad reports chat room incident
A Elk River man contacted police Jan. 1 to report that his 13-year-old son was in the discord.com chat room when he received an email with a violent scene from an unknown person.
The boy reported that he was called names and sent a video of a person with his head being cut off with a statement similar to “This could happen to you,” according to the police report.
The father did not feel his son was in danger, but wanted the incident documented.
