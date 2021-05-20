by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
An officer on patrol located an unoccupied, stolen vehicle parked on the street west of the intersection of Third Street and Evans Avenue in Elk River.
The 2003 Dodge Ram pickup was found at 2:30 a.m. May 17. The owners, from Elk River, came and collected it.
The pickup had been reported stolen May 14 from the parking lot of an apartment building in the 11000 block of 191 1/2 Avenue in Elk River.
Pajama-clad man was on his way to Princeton
A man wearing pajamas, carrying a bag and walking down a sidewalk in Elk River on May 17 told police he was trying to get home to Princeton.
The 58-year-old man had discharged himself from Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids earlier that day before taking the train to Elk River.
A caller contacted police shortly before 5:30 p.m. to report that a pajama-clad man with no shoes was walking in the 17500 block of Twin Lakes Road and felt that someone should check on his welfare.
When police located the man, he refused any medical assistance.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said an officer gave him a courtesy transport to Princeton.
Forklift hits water main by Home Depot
Police responded to The Home Depot in Elk River at 10:56 p.m. May 15 on a report of a fire alarm.
Upon arrival, police saw a large amount of water inside the north side of the business. An employee had struck an exposed water main with a forklift. The Elk River Fire Department responded and shut off the water main.
Rollover spreads wood chips on road
A 48-year-old Coon Rapids man was involved in a rollover while driving a 2006 Ford F350 in Elk River, Kluntz said.
The crash was reported at 12:30 p.m. May 15 on Highway 10 under Highway 169.
Upon arrival, officers observed a 16,000-pound dual axle trailer loaded with wood chips on its side along the north side of Highway 10. There were wood chips strewn across both lanes of westbound Highway 10 and the north side of the highway, according to the police report.
The Minnesota State Patrol responded and wrote the accident report. Elk River Police assisted with traffic control until the roadway was cleared up.
Man recorded crash as he drove past it
Police cited a 54-year-old Burnsville man after he recorded a crash scene on his cellphone as he drove by it.
The incident happened shortly after 1:30 p.m. May 15. The man was driving north on Highway 169 in the 19700 block when he passed the crash that police were investigating. Officers witnessed the man holding his cellphone and recording as he drove past. Police stopped the vehicle and the driver admitted recording the crash scene as he drove by.
He was cited for use of a wireless communication device while operating a motor vehicle, Kluntz said.
Damage done in attempt to steal truck
Someone attempted to steal a truck that was parked in the 11000 block of 191 1/2 Avenue in Elk River.
The steering column was damaged in the process.
The incident was reported to police May 17.
Teen escapes injury in one-vehicle rollover
A Princeton man, 18, walked away uninjured from a one-vehicle rollover May 19 in Elk River.
Police were dispatched to the area of 205th Avenue and Quincy Street at 7:26 a.m. on a report of the rollover. When police arrived, the man was out of the vehicle.
He had been eastbound on 205th Avenue when his 2005 Ford F150 left the roadway at the “S” curve and rolled into the east ditch. The vehicle had minor dents and was able to be driven from the scene.
Police arrest Kimball man, 23, for DWI
Police arrested a 23-year-old Kimball man for DWI after observing a vehicle cross the fog line several times and weave in its lane.
The vehicle was stopped at highways 10 and 169 in Elk River shortly before 3 a.m. May 16.
Man arrested after domestic reported
Police arrested a 24-year-old Elk River man for domestic assault and damage to property after responding to a domestic in progress at 3 a.m. May 15 in Elk River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.