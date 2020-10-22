Police and fire departments responded to a report of fire alarms sounding in an apartment in the 18600 block of Gary Street in Elk River.
The call came in at 2:27 p.m. Oct. 17.
The smoke was coming from a burner that had been left on in an apartment where no one was home.
Lost dogs wander into Northbound
Two husky dogs that wandered away from home ended up inside Northbound Liquor in Elk River after activating the sensor at the front door and walking inside the business.
An employee reported the dogs to police at 3:50 p.m. Oct. 17. Each dog was wearing a collar with a tag, and a community service officer was able to contact the owner by phone.
The owner said the dogs got out when his kids left the backyard fence open. He retrieved his dogs from the liquor store, located at 19348 Evans St.
Saxon site not a photo shoot
Two people using the vacant Saxon car dealership as a backdrop to take photographs were told to leave and not return.
Police had been called to the site at 17354 Zane St. in Elk River at 2:17 p.m. Oct. 17 after someone reported suspicious activity. Officers made contact with two people. They told police that one of them had made Halloween shirts and they wanted to take photos with the fall leaves next to some graffiti to sell online. They were advised of the complaint and left the area, according to the police report.
