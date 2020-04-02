Vandal slashes four tires on vehicle
A vehicle’s four tires were slashed and the paint scratched on the driver’s side as the vehicle was parked in the 11000 block of 191 1/2 Avenue in Elk River.
The damage was reported to police on March 27.
Third bird feeder stolen from yard
For the third time in the past several months, a homeowner has had a bird feeder stolen from his yard in Elk River.
The latest theft was reported to police on March 30. The bird feeder is worth $45 and is about 15 inches long, cylindrical in shape and contains about eight perches. It had been hanging near a back window at a home in the 11000 block of Elk Lane.
Man arrested after dispute turns physical
An Elk River man, 28, was arrested for domestic assault after an argument at a home in Elk River, Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said.
Police were dispatched to a physical domestic at 7:30 p.m. March 28 involving the suspect and a woman after an argument became physical, according to the police report. The suspect had left the scene by the time police arrived but was later found in Plymouth. He was taken into custody and transported to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River.
