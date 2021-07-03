by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Police are investigating a vehicle theft in Elk River.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the vehicle was repossessed after payments were not met and subsequently stolen. The vehicle was taken from the parking lot at House of Cars, 580 Dodge Ave.
The theft was reported June 24. Gacke said the matter is still under investigation.
Red light runner has close call with police
A driver who ran a red light had a close call with an Elk River police vehicle.
An officer was on patrol in an unmarked squad at 5:45 a.m. June 26 and stopped for the semaphore on southbound Proctor Avenue at Highway 10. When the light turned green, the officer did not immediately enter the intersection and then heard through his open window a vehicle approaching at a high rate of speed.
“I looked to my left and observed the listed vehicle travel through the red light,” according to the police report. “Had I entered the intersection when my light turned green like normal, I would have likely, or very nearly, been struck by the vehicle.”
The driver, a 31-year-old Maple Lake man, was cited for a semaphore violation.
Man cited for assault after a bar fight
Police responded to McCoy’s Pub in downtown Elk River at 9:23 p.m. June 28 on a report of two males fighting.
Gacke said a 42-year-old Otsego man was cited for fifth-degree assault following the investigation. The victim was a 35-year-old Elk River man.
Catalytic converter sawed off vehicle
Someone sawed a catalytic converter off a vehicle that had been brought to a shop in Elk River for repairs.
The theft was reported June 24. It happened in the parking lot of SBR Automotive, 269 Carson Ave.
Gacke said police are investigating.
Registration stickers were stolen
A man stopped for speeding in Elk River around 12:30 a.m. June 24 allegedly admitted stealing registration stickers off another vehicle seven to nine months earlier to show that his vehicle had valid registration.
Police had stopped the vehicle at Jackson Avenue and Highway 10 for speeding, and a registration check indicated that it expired in January 2020, even though the vehicle was showing red 2021 registration stickers.
Charges are pending against a 28-year-old Minneapolis man.
Shoplifter said she was ‘on hard times’
Citing “hard times,” a woman allegedly tried to shoplift seven items totaling $64.27 from Walmart in Elk River.
Police were called to the store at 18185 Zane St. at 4:40 p.m. June 25 by Walmart asset protection. The suspect “was visibly upset and admitted to taking the items due to being on hard times,” according to the police report.
She was cited for shoplifting.
Vehicle was all over road, almost in ditch
Police arrested a 36-year-old Elk River man after responding to a report of a vehicle that was all over the road and had almost gone into the ditch several times.
Police located the vehicle and stopped it in the 1700 block of Tipton Circle in Elk River shortly before 4 a.m. June 27. The driver had bloodshot eyes, slurred speech and poor balance and was taken into custody for DWI, according to the police report.
Man arrested for DWI in Elk River
Police arrested a 31-year-old Elk River man for DWI shortly after midnight June 26.
An officer had stopped the vehicle near Ogden Street and 196th Avenue after observing it traveling at a high rate of speed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.