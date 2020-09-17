by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A 51-year-old St. Cloud man being released from the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River allegedly left with a food order intended for a correctional officer.
The incident was reported to police at 1:23 a.m. Sept. 12 after the man took the DoorDash order, worth $29.13, before leaving the jail, located at 13880 Highway 10. An Elk River officer contacted the man by phone. He admitted taking the food, but said he thought his family had purchased it for him, according to the police report.
Police cited the man for theft, Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said.
Teen rolls vehicle after falling asleep
A Burnsville teen was injured when he fell asleep and crashed the GMC Yukon he was driving in Livonia Township.
William Stone’s vehicle went off the road and rolled several times, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. He had been traveling south on Highway 169 near 239th Avenue at the time of the crash, which was reported at 1:39 a.m. Sept. 8.
Stone, 18, was taken to the hospital in Princeton with non-life-threatening injuries. He was wearing a seat belt and alcohol was not a factor, according to the State Patrol.
Marijuana, meth, pills found in vehicle
Police arrested a 50-year-old woman for DWI after an officer stopped her vehicle at 3:04 a.m. Sept. 12 in the 17800 block of Highway 10 in Elk River for failure to drive with the headlights on.
The driver showed signs of recent controlled substance use and the officer detected the odor of marijuana, according to the police report. A vehicle search turned up marijuana, methamphetamine and prescription pills.
Man steals cigarettes, then changes his tire
A man was cited for theft after allegedly stealing cigarettes, then changing a tire in the store’s parking lot.
Police were called to the Holiday store at 18823 Freeport St. in Elk River at 10:51 p.m. Sept. 13 where they talked with the suspect, who admitted to the theft. Police cited the St. Paul man, 22, for theft.
Man accused of assaulting son
A 39-year-old Elk River man who came home drunk was arrested for domestic assault after allegedly assaulting his adult son.
Police were called to the home at 1:06 a.m. Sept. 14.
The son told police his father had gone into another family member’s room and was harassing her. When he went in to make sure she was OK, his father assaulted him, according to the police report.
