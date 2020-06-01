Pontoon rolls off trailer on Highway 169 ramp
A pontoon rolled off a trailer on the southbound ramp of Highway 169 to Highway 10 at 3:09 p.m. May 25.
Elk River Police assisted the Minnesota State Patrol with traffic control.
Suspect passes six counterfeit bills at Menards
Six counterfeit bills were located in the register at Menards, 19521 Evans St., after closing and reported to police on May 25.
The bills included one $10, four $20s and one $50. Video showed a white male suspect presenting all six bills at the same time in one purchase.
Man startles woman at Hillside City Park
Police responded to a report of a suspicious male at Hillside City Park in Elk River at 7:09 a.m. May 21.
A woman reported that while she was walking through the park that morning, a man came out of the woods behind her, startling her.
He was described as a white male in his 20s with blond shoulder-length hair, 5 feet 9 inches tall with an athletic build, wearing a camo jacket and hat. When they made eye contact, the man ran up into the woods past her.
When she was walking back to her vehicle, she heard running in the woods behind her but she did not look back to see what was there. When she had come to the park, there was a black passenger car parked along 181st Avenue, but it was gone when she left.
Officers checked with other people in the park, but they did not see a suspicious man or a vehicle matching the description.
The park is located at 10801 181st Ave.
Reddish, sandy liquid thrown on vehicle
A man reported that someone threw an reddish sandy liquid on his windshield and driver’s side mirror and left a note regarding him allegedly cutting someone off and making a hand gesture.
The incident happened at Auto Zone, 18278 Zane St., Elk River, and was reported to police at 4:11 p.m. May 25.
Fish locators, rain suits taken from boat
Items were reported stolen from a boat in the 800 block of School Street in Elk River.
The items included two fish locators, rain suits and tools. They were taken between May 21 and May 25.
Vacuum cleaners stolen from store
Two new vacuum cleaners worth $300 each were reported stolen from the Salvation Army Family Store, 321 Baldwin Ave. The theft was reported May 22.
Music was left on for the chickens
Police were called to a home in the 20000 block of Ulysses Street in Elk River on May 24 after a man reported loud music coming from a neighbor’s property. He was concerned because the music had been left on for two days and he thought the homeowner may need help. Officers checked the home and found no one there. The music had been left on for chickens in a coop.
