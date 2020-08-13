by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A Northfield man, 33, was arrested after Elk River Police were called to the scene of a vehicle break-in in progress at 6:44 a.m. Aug. 9.
Officers arrived, formed a perimeter, and apprehended the suspect.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the man was arrested for damage to property, receiving stolen property, possession of stolen credit cards, and other charges after he allegedly broke into several vehicles on the east side of Elk River.
During their investigation, detectives also linked the suspect to a burglary and vehicle theft, which were reported on Aug. 3. In that case, the suspect allegedly broke into Metro Siding, located at 17258 Ulysses St. in Elk River, and stole a truck, Kluntz said.
Police revive man with Narcan
An Elk River man, 20, was given Narcan by police after they responded to the 600 block of Proctor Avenue for a person overdosing.
After officers administered Narcan, a medication used to counter the effects of an opioid overdose, the Elk River Ambulance arrived on the scene. Ambulance personnel tended to the patient and transported him to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
The call had come in at 7:44 p.m. Aug. 5.
Police suspect boy, 13, drove fleeing vehicle
A 13-year-old boy is suspected to have been behind the wheel of a vehicle that fled police in Elk River.
The incident began about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 8, when an officer made a traffic stop after a vehicle ran a red light at Proctor and Elk Lake Road in Elk River.
The officer stopped the vehicle near School Street and Lions Park Drive. While the officer was walking up to the vehicle, the driver took off at a high rate of speed. The officer followed the vehicle as it sped east on School Street. The vehicle continued over Highway 169 and into a residential neighborhood before stopping at a dead end.
Kluntz said the vehicle’s occupants then jumped out of the car and ran off. Officers attempted to locate them at the scene, but they got back to the Zimmerman area, where they were located at the driver’s home.
“This incident is still under investigation; however, police suspect a 13-year-old Zimmerman boy as the driver,” Kluntz said.
Also believed to have been in the vehicle were two other Zimmerman boys, ages 14 and 15, he said.
Vehicle missing from Cornerstone Auto
A vehicle has been stolen from Cornerstone Auto in Elk River.
The vehicle had been shown on Aug. 8, after which it was parked and the keys were stored. On Aug. 10, when a staff member went to show the vehicle again, it was gone. The theft was reported to police at 5:53 p.m. Aug. 10.
Vandal rips steering column from vehicle
A steering column was ripped off a vehicle in Elk River an apparent attempt to steal it.
That vehicle was one of several entered and rummaged through overnight while parked at SBR Automotive, 269 Carson Ave.
In another motor vehicle tampering case in the same area, two rear passenger windows were smashed on a vehicle waiting for service and parked outside overnight at Big O Tires, 285 Carson Ave., Elk River. The radio, steering column and ignition were also damaged.
The cases were all reported to police on Aug. 7.
Mask issues prompt a few complaints
The Elk River Police Department has been fielding a handful complaints about people not wearing masks in local businesses. Here’s a rundown.
•4:10 p.m. Aug. 7: Police were called to Menards in Elk River for a report of a disorderly customer. An employee reported that a man was inside the store without a mask and asked to leave, but refused. When police arrived, the 19-year-old Zimmerman man said he would go but pointed out two other customers who were not wearing masks. The Menards employee addressed them while officers were still on scene. The Zimmerman man left without further issues, “stating loudly he would take his business elsewhere,” according to the police report.
•5:45 p.m. Aug. 6: An officer responded to Menards in Elk River for a disturbance regarding a customer refusing to wear a mask. The person left before police arrived.
•A caller, who would only identify himself as “Kevin,” called police Aug. 5 to report that he was asked to don a mask at a local business, but decided to leave instead. The man asked if it was OK if he advised people that he was exempt from the executive order regarding masks since he feels like fainting when he wears one. He described it as a medical condition. “(The) caller had additional questions, which were answered, when suddenly, the caller said he did not like my tone, asked for another officer, and hung up on me,” according to the police report.
•A person called police Aug. 5 so officers were aware that there was a customer at a gas station in the 17000 block of Yale Street in Elk River the previous night who was not wearing a mask. The call was for information only.
Customer finds baggy of meth on sidewalk
Police were called to the Holiday store on Freeport Avenue in Elk River at 7:19 a.m. Aug. 9 after a customer turned in a baggy containing a white, crystal-like substance that they found on the sidewalk in front of the business. Police took the baggy and its contents, which later tested positive for methamphetamine. The items weighed .98 grams and were placed into evidence.
One man injured in Highway 169 crash
A two-vehicle crash Aug. 9 in Elk River sent one man to the hospital.
A Dodge Caravan driven by Jerome Grossoehme, 85, of Pine River, was traveling south on Highway 169 near Jackson Avenue when it rear-ended a GMC Yukon driven by Holly Engstrom, 43, of Maple Grove, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Grossoehme was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids with non-life-threatening injuries. Engstrom was not injured.
Both drivers were wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, the State Patrol said.
The crash was reported at 1:27 p.m.
Lock cut, three blower packs stolen
A man reported that a lock had been cut off his assigned work trailer while it was parked at Elk River Tire and Auto, 6xx Dodge Ave. Three Stihl blower packs, valued at $450 each, were missing from inside the trailer.
The theft was reported to police Aug. 6.
Generator stolen from truck
A generator was reported stolen from a truck parked at the Dove Terrace Apartments, 1227 School St., Elk River. The theft was reported to police Aug. 7.
Homeless man sleeps under shelter in rain
Elk River Parks and Recreation staff requested police check the welfare of a male sleeping underneath a shelter at Lion John Weicht Park, 1104 Lions Park Dr., Elk River, at 9:54 a.m. Aug. 7.
A police officer made contact with the 21-year-old man, who is homeless and had sought shelter from the rain. He told the officer he was planning to walk to his brother’s home nearby.
Stranger’s tax return arrives in her mail
An Elk River woman reported receiving paperwork from the Internal Revenue Service after submitting her tax return that also contained another person’s tax return.
The Elk River woman had no connection to the other person and contacted police Aug. 5 to turn in the tax papers.
Police determined that the tax return belonged to a 23-year-old Alden, Minnesota, woman and sent it to her via certified mail, at her request.
