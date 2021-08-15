Police report: Police arrest at least six for DWI over course of several days

The Elk River Police Department has made a series of arrests for DWIs over the course of several days. They include:
•A 41-year-old Elk River man was arrested on Aug. 6 for DWI after his vehicle was observed less than one hour after midnight failing to merge on exit ramp to southbound Hwy 169/101. The vehicle continued straight onto shoulder as though it were a lane.
The vehicle continued to drive on shoulder for several seconds, corrected, then crossed over fog line for several more seconds. The driver was found to have a blood alcohol content leve of 0.182.
•A 45-year-old Saint Paul man was arrested shortly after 2 a.m. on Aug. 5 for DWI after the driver of the vehicle was discovered to have been driving after revocation in the Beaudry Gas Station parking lot. An officer had run the plates after noticing the vehicle with dark window tint. The driver was placed through SFSTs and failed. The driver was placed under arrest and during a search of the driver suspected methamphetamine was located in his shirt pocket. The process of impounding his vehicle was initiated.
•A 42-year-old Ramsey woman was arrested for DWI shortly before midnight of Aug. 4 after her vehicle was spotted crossing fog line and striking a curb in the vicinity of Highway 169 and Main Street. Field sobriety tests and preliminary blood alcohol tests confirmed suspicions of drunken driving.
•A 52-year-old Elk River woman was arrested for DWI at about 1:25 a.m. on Aug. 8 after her vehicle was observed stopped facing southbound in the northbound lane at the intersection of Proctor Avenue and Highway 10.
The mostorist did not attempt to move despite other vehicles attempting to go northbound. Driver had to be woken, and was told to pull over in correct lane. Field sobriety tests and preliminary blood alcohol tests showed impairment.
Driver had one prior DWI conviction within 10 years, and the vehicle was forfeited and charges of 2nd Degree DWI have been lodged.
•A 51-year-old Shoreview woman was arrested about midnight on Aug. 7 after her vehicle corss the a fog line several times in the vicinity of Highway 169 and Main Street.
•A 33-year-old Elk River man was arrested shortly after midnight on Aug. 7 after his vehicle was observed headed northbound on HIghway 169 at high rate of speed. A radar detected the motorist was traveling 74 mph in posted 55 mph zone. Upon catching up to vehicle, an officer observed that it did not have license plate lights. A prelminary blood alcohol test regestered a blood alcohol content of .256.
