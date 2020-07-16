PlayStation headset reported stolen
A package containing a PlayStation VR headset was reported stolen after being delivered to a home in the 10000 block of 176th Avenue in Elk River. The headset is valued at $150.
The theft happened sometime on Monday, July 13.
Fire reported at GRE’s elevated silo
A fire was reported at 11:01 p.m. July 13 in an unoccupied elevated silo at Great River Energy in Elk River.
Officers assisted Elk River firefighters as they extinguished the fire.
GRE is located in the 17000 block of Highway 10.
Sleeping man thought he was at Home Depot
Charges are pending the results of toxicology tests after police found a 43-year-old Ramsey man sleeping in a parked vehicle in the 19000 block of Evans Street in Elk River with the vehicle running.
Police noticed the vehicle at 2:50 a.m. July 15. When approached by police, the driver initially thought he was at Home Depot in Coon Rapids.
Man injured when motorcycle crashes
An Elk River man, 49, was injured in a motorcycle crash July 11 in Elk River.
Police were called to the 17500 block of Twin Lakes Road at 9:49 a.m. where a motorcyclist had been going south on Twin Lakes Road through the curves just south of Tyler Street when he lost control of the motorcycle and hit the center median. The bike skidded along the edge of the road and the center median, scraping the side of the motorcycle and taking out a sprinkler head in the median. The driver rolled on the ground, injuring his ankle.
Semi hits semaphore, damaging light
Police were called to the intersection at School Street and Freeport Avenue in Elk River at 8:57 p.m. July 10 to look into a malfunctioning semaphore. A semitruck had struck the semaphore and damaged it. Two witnesses provided photos of the suspected truck, but police were unable to locate it.
Kluntz said police later identified the driver of the truck as a 21-year-old man from Edinburg, Texas.
Suspected THC wax found during search
When a vehicle was stopped at 8:24 p.m. July 11 at Highway 10 and Morton Avenue in Elk River for having a brake light out, the officer detected the odor of marijuana and the vehicle was searched. THC wax, marijuana, and paraphernalia were located in the vehicle. The THC wax was sent to a lab to be tested and weighed; charges are pending test results.
There were two teens in the vehicle: a 17-year-old from Otsego and a 19-year-old from Duluth, Kluntz said.
Windows smashed on two vehicles
Minger Construction reported July 8 that windows were smashed out on two construction vehicles overnight. The vehicles were parked along the walking trail in the 20000 block of Watson Street in Elk River at the time.
Fleeing man is arrested for violation
A Big Lake man, 35, was arrested for a felony level violation of a no-contact order July 9 in Elk River, Kluntz said.
Police had responded to the 600 block of Auburn Place at 2:23 p.m. and, while attempting to make contact with the man, he fled on foot. A perimeter was set up and the man was located a short time later and taken into custody.
Thief siphons 15 gallons of gas
A thief siphoned about 15 gallons of gas from a truck parked in a driveway in the 18000 block of Vance Circle. The theft was reported to police July 9.
