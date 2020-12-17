Passenger wanted on felony warrant
Police cited an Elk River man, 34, for driving after revocation and arrested a Brooklyn Park woman, 31, on an Anoka County felony warrant after police stopped their vehicle in Elk River, said Capt. Bob Kluntz of the Elk River Police Department.
The stop was made at Main Street and Highway 169 in Elk River at 9:47 p.m. Dec. 14.
Cut cable triggers alarm at business
An officer on patrol at 11:40 p.m. Dec. 12 heard an audible alarm coming from Tractor Supply Co. in Elk River. The business was secure, but one of the cables for the snow blowers was cut. According to the police report, video footage showed a black Hummer backing up to the business. A man exited the vehicle with bolt cutters and cut the cable, which caused the alarm to go off. The man then got back into the SUV and drove away. No items were taken.
Tractor Supply is located at 11150 179th St.
One man cited after spitting incident
Police cited an Anoka man, 24, with disorderly conduct after he allegedly spit on a man during a disagreement.
Police were called to Cornerstone Auto Resource, on Highway 10 in Elk River, at 6:41 p.m. Dec. 15 after the suspect began arguing with employees before spitting on a Monticello man.
Suspicious prints lead to vehicles
A woman reported that during the night of Dec. 14, someone entered her unlocked vehicle while it was parked in the driveway in the 200 block of Watson Avenue in Elk River. The suspect or suspects took the garage door opener and opened a detached garage, but nothing appeared to be missing other than the garage door opener.
Police checked the area and located footprints at the vehicle and at the garage.
“(The) same prints are seen walking into yards of nearby residences and up to vehicles parked in the driveways,” according to the police report.
Burglar breaks garage door handles
Two men reported that their garage units at Orono Lake Estates apartments had their door handles broken and one garage was entered. Nothing was reported missing.
The apartment building is located at 18594 Gary St.
The burglary was reported to police on Dec. 9.
Catalytic converter stolen from vehicle
A woman reported that a catalytic converter was cut off her vehicle while she was at work. The theft occurred in the 17000 block of Twin Lakes Road in Elk River. It was reported to police at 5:47 p.m. Dec. 11.
Schwinn mountain bike reported stolen
A blue Schwinn mountain bike was reported stolen at The Depot at Elk River Station apartments, located at 10653 172nd Ave.
The theft was reported to police on Dec.13.
