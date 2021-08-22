Police report: Passenger cited, Menards theft under investigation

Passenger cited after traffic stop
Police cited a 22-year-old Plymouth woman after stopping the vehicle she was in for having a headlight out and detecting the odor of burned marijuana.
A vehicle search found the passenger in possession of a small amount of marijuana and marijuana paraphernalia.
The traffic stop was made at 2:50 a.m. Aug. 15 at School Street and Freeport Avenue in Elk River.
Power inverter theft from Menards being investigated
Elk River Police continue to investigate a theft at Menards on Aug. 10 in which several items were taken, including a power inverter. An unknown male entered the store and stole several items by concealing them inside cardboard cabinet boxes. Stolen items were valued at approximately $1,009.18.
The man was described as a white male, approximately 5-foot-3 to 5-foot-9, approximately 200 pounds, wearing a tan “bucket” style hat, black eyeglasses, a light blue Under Armour T-shirt, tan cargo shorts, and black tennis shoes. Hr left in what appeared to be a gray four-door long box Dodge pickup truck.
Wallet stolen and credit cards used
A man reported that his wallet was stolen from his vehicle Aug. 14 while it was parked at Meadowvale Elementary School, located at 12701 Elk Lake Road in Elk River. Following the theft, several of the man’s credit cards were used fraudulently.
Police are investigating.
