Bagley man at Elk River gas station stopped breathing and had no pulse
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Authorities revived a 44-year-old Bagley man with Narcan and CPR after he was overdosing on heroin at a gas station in Elk River.
Police and the Elk River Ambulance were called to Holiday at 18823 Freeport St. at 5:12 a.m. June 12 for an unresponsive man at the station. It was determined to be a heroin overdose and Narcan was administered, according to the police report.
Narcan is a medication used to block the effects of opioids and is commonly used to counter decreased breathing in opioid overdose, according to Wikipedia.
The man had stopped breathing and had no pulse, so CPR was also initiated. The man attained a pulse and regained consciousness a short time later, according to the police report. He was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids by ambulance.
Backhoe hits gas line near 10, Upland; three homes are evacuated
Officers were dispatched to Highway 10 and Upland Avenue in Elk River for a gas line strike at 7:52 a.m. June 16. A backhoe hit a 4-inch gas main and ruptured the line, according to the police report. Three nearby homes were evacuated and CenterPoint Energy was contacted to shut off the line. Elk River Fire and Police blocked access to the scene until the line was shut off.
Motorcycle going 150 mph later found hidden in Elk River
A red sports bike that Ramsey Police measured traveling at approximately 150 mph on Highway 10 near the weigh scales was found hidden in Elk River.
Elk River Police had initially been alerted to the motorcycle by the Ramsey Police Department at 9:48 a.m. June 12, as it was heading west from the weigh scales toward Elk River. Elk River Police checked for the motorcycle, but did not locate it.
Shortly before noon that day, a person reported that a motorcycle, helmet and jacket were tucked behind a building on property in the 10300 block of 165th Avenue in Elk River. Police determined it was the motorcycle in question.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the owner is a 42-year-old St. Paul man.
The case is being handled by the Ramsey Police Department.
Dumpster on semi fully engulfed by fire
Elk River Police were dispatched at 4:30 p.m. June 15 to Highway 10 and Jackson Avenue on a report of a dumpster fire. A semi-truck hauling a dumpster was stopped near the intersection and unloading the trailer, with the dumpster and its contents fully engulfed by fire.
Officers provided security and traffic control while the Elk River Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire.
The driver of the truck hauling the dumpster was a 53-year-old Crystal man, Gacke said.
Stolen vehicle is recovered after a pursuit in Edina
Police were alerted June 15 about a vehicle that had been taken by a hired contractor without any authorization.
The theft was reported at 6:55 p.m. in the 9600 block of Highway 10 in Elk River.
Gacke said the suspect, a 31-year-old Minneapolis man, was arrested by the Edina Police Department following a pursuit.
The vehicle was recovered.
Driver leaves gas station with fuel hose
A 32-year-old Buffalo woman allegedly left an Elk River gas station without paying for $45.22 in gas, and with the fuel pump and hose still inserted into her vehicle’s fueling port.
A short time later, Big Lake Police received a call from Kwik Trip in Big Lake about a suspicious vehicle with a fuel pump and hose hanging from it. The driver — the 32-year-old Buffalo woman — was arrested by Big Lake Police for DWI.
The fuel pump and hose were recovered in the back seat of her Subaru and returned to the station in Elk River, Holiday at 13445 Business Center Drive.
ATV found in water; no one injured
An abandoned ATV was found upside down in open water at ERX Motor Park in Elk River, prompting a search of the water for possible victims. The Elk River Fire Department responded to check for any injured people in the water, but did not locate anyone.
The ATV had been reported to police at 12:55 a.m. June 13. Gacke said the ATV owner was a 28-year-old Annandale man. He claimed to have lent the ATV to two males, but did not know their names.
“The owner stated that he thought the males were going to drive the ATV back to their campsite, but never showed up. The owner stated he subsequently went looking for the ATV, but never located it,” Gacke said.
The owner told police that he didn’t know how the ATV ended up in the water.
Fire found in ceiling of Menards restroom
A fire was reported inside the ceiling of the men’s restroom at Menards in Elk River shortly after 6 a.m. June 10. Police and the fire department responded; the fire had been extinguished by employees.
Gacke said the fire is believed to be electrical. No one was injured.
Deck on fire; fire pit suspected cause
A passerby reported that an attached deck at a home in the 18100 block of Naples Street in Elk River was on fire.
Officers used a fire extinguisher and the homeowner used a garden hose to extinguish the flames. The Elk River Fire Department also arrived on the scene.
The fire was caused by an enclosed metal fire pit on the deck, according to the police report.
The call had come in at 3:37 a.m. June 13.
Catalytic converter cut off vehicle at Y
A catalytic converter was cut off a vehicle owned by the YMCA and parked in the Y’s lot at 13337 Business Center Drive in Elk River.
The theft was reported to police June 11.
Gacke said the matter is still under investigation.
He’s dumpster diving for items to sell
A suspicious person report that came in at 12:40 p.m. June 13 led police to a man who said he had been taking items out of a dumpster to sell at a garage sale.
Officers found him near a dumpster in the 300 block of Evans Avenue, with piles of items on the ground around him including fingernail polish, a Christmas decoration, signs and two plastic pet containers.
He also had a used coil of copper wire tied to the back of his bike. When questioned, he told police he had found it in a dumpster by an apartment building on School Street.
Warroad man is arrested after crash
A 22-year-old Warroad man was arrested for DWI after the vehicle he was driving hit another vehicle that was pulling a third vehicle.
The crash happened in the intersection of ERX Motor Park, located at 21591 Highway 169 in Elk River at around midnight June 10.
Buffalo man arrested after ATV crash
A 27-year-old Buffalo man was arrested after police responded to a parking lot at 21591 Highway 169 in Elk River on a report of an ATV crash. Standardized Field Sobriety Testing was administered and he was found to be intoxicated, according to the police report. The call came in at 7:37 p.m. June 11.
Impaired drivers are arrested by police
Police arrested a 38-year-old Elk River man for DWI after observing his vehicle fail to signal a lane change and cross the center line.
Police stopped his vehicle near highways 169 and 10 in Elk River around 12:30 a.m. June 10.
In an unrelated impaired driving incident, a 40-year-old Elk River man was arrested after an officer observed his vehicle displaying expired registration, then conducted a traffic stop and saw signs of impairment.
The officer conducted Standardized Field Sobriety Testing and determined that the driver was impaired, according to the police report.
The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. June 9 at Highway 169 and 193rd Avenue.
Police arrest Ramsey man, 30, for DWI
A 30-year-old Ramsey man was arrested after an officer observed his vehicle cross lane lines and exhibit other driving issues. The vehicle was stopped near Highway 10 and 167th Avenue and the officer detected signs of intoxication.
The stop was made around 12:30 a.m. June 12.
