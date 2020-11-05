by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Two drivers caused damage to a fire hydrant and a light pole in separate incidents in Elk River.
In one case, a driver northbound on Twin Lakes Road near Tyler Street in Elk River veered off the road, went over the curb, sheered off a fire hydrant and hit a tree before coming to a stop.
The 34-year-old Coon Rapids man behind the wheel was taken to the hospital. The vehicle sustained heavy front end damage and was towed.
The crash was reported at 1:53 p.m. Nov. 1.
In another incident, a vehicle hit a sign and knocked over a light pole before leaving the scene of the crash in Elk River.
Police were called to the site at Trott Brook Parkway and 183rd Avenue in Elk River at 12:56 a.m. Nov. 4. While there, a man showed up and said he believed his wife was responsible. Police then went to their home.
An Elk River woman, 29, was later arrested for DWI, according to Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz.
Man buys pontoon with bounced check
Riverview Sports in Elk River reported selling a pontoon, motor and trailer to a man whose check had bounced on June 9.
“Despite promises made, no money has been paid for the boat and the boat has not been returned,” according to the police report.
The matter was reported to police on Oct. 29.
The suspect is a St. Cloud man, 54, Kluntz said.
Driver found behind wheel of stolen SUV
A man found slumped over behind the wheel of a stolen SUV was arrested by Elk River Police.
Officers had been responding at 12:41 p.m. Oct. 28 to a request to check on the man when dispatchers advised them that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Minneapolis.
When police arrived to do the welfare check in the 18000 block of Zane Street in Elk River, the man was “intermittently conscious,” according to the police report.
Kluntz said the 24-year-old man from Mahnomen was arrested.
He was taken to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids for evaluation.
Thief takes motorcycle, mini-bikes, tires, tools
A motorcycle, five Hummer SUV tires, two mini-bike motorcycles, a large quantity of tools, and survival gear were reported stolen from a shed in the 19100 block of Zebulon Street in Elk River.
The burglary was reported to police on Oct. 31.
Authorities called to burning tree branch
Elk River Police and Fire responded to a report of a tree on fire in Elk River at 5:59 p.m. Nov. 1.
Officers arrived and found a branch smoldering near the top of a tree in the 19000 block of Lowell Street. The fire department also responded and took over the scene.
Man faces charges after traffic stop
Police charged an Elk River man, 32, with DWI, open bottle, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and illegal fireworks on Nov. 1, Kluntz said.
An officer on patrol had observed the man’s vehicle traveling east on Highway 10 near Upland Avenue without a functioning license plate light and stopped it at 4:32 a.m. Nov. 1.
Wasn’t a stabbing, but suspected domestic
Police arrested an Elk River man, 35, for domestic assault and domestic assault from strangulation after an incident Nov. 1, Kluntz said. Controlled substance charges are also pending against the man.
Officers had been dispatched to a home in Elk River at 1:10 a.m. Nov. 1 after a boy stated his mother was stabbed. Police didn’t find a stabbing but determined that a domestic incident had allegedly occurred, according to the police report.
Stop Sticks were ready but fleeing driver turned around
At 3:37 a.m. Oct. 30, dispatch advised Elk River officers that a pursuit involving a black SUV with no lights on was westbound in the eastbound lanes from the area of Highway 10 and Armstrong Boulevard.
Officers responded and set up Stop Sticks at multiple intersections along Highway 10. The suspect vehicle turned around in the neighborhood near 170th Avenue off of Highway 10 and went back east, out of Elk River. The suspect vehicle did not reach the intersections where Stop Sticks were deployed and Elk River officers did not pursue the vehicle, according to the police report.
Cracked windshield leads to other issues
Police arrested a Blaine man, 18, for controlled substance crimes after an officer stopped a vehicle for having a cracked windshield.
The stop was made at 11:43 p.m. Oct. 28 at Highway 10 and Proctor Avenue in Elk River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.