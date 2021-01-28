Man was passed out in a running vehicle in the median of Highway 10
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A man passed out in his vehicle was revived by police with Narcan, a medication used to counter the effects of an opioid overdose.
Three different callers had contacted police around 11 a.m. Jan. 26 to report that there was a vehicle in the ditch at Highway 10 and Waco Street in Elk River, with a man inside passed out. He was breathing and had a bandanna around his arm.
When police arrived, they found the vehicle in the center median. It was running, in gear and locked, with the driver’s door window partially down. The driver was breathing with low respirations.
A police officer reached in, rolled down the window and turned off the car while a bystander put the vehicle in park.
“A needle was observed on the floor next to the driver with a baggy containing suspected narcotics near the gear shift,” according to the police report.
After an officer gave the man two doses of Narcan, along with rescue breathing, the man regained consciousness. He was taken by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the driver was a 31-year-old Blaine man.
Thief takes catalytic converter from Prius
Someone stole the catalytic converter off a Toyota Prius while it was in the 900 block of Angel Street in Elk River. The theft was reported on Jan. 25.
After hitting a fence, man faces DWI
Police arrested a Clearwater man, 22, for DWI after he went into the ditch and hit a fence belonging to Midwest Asphalt Corp, Kluntz said.
Police were called to the scene at 4:59 a.m. Jan. 24. The man had been driving east on 221st Avenue approaching Highway 169 in Elk River when he lost control of his vehicle on slippery, snow-covered roads.
Suspicious syringe, drugs found
Police arrested a Zimmerman woman, 54, for fifth-degree controlled substance after an officer stopped her vehicle for lane violations on Zane Street in Elk River.
A hypodermic syringe with Naloxone, a medication designed to reverse opioid overdose, was located in plain sight in the vehicle, according to the police report. A vehicle search led to the location of controlled substances.
The stop was made at 9:21 p.m. Jan. 22.
Woman was wanted on a warrant
A St. Cloud woman, 29, stopped for her vehicle having expired registration turned out to have a Wright County felony warrant for her arrest.
An officer had stopped her at Highway 169 and Main Street in Elk River at 10:15 p.m. Jan. 26. In addition to the warrant, she did not have a valid driver’s license or proof of insurance.
She was arrested for the warrant and transferred into the custody of a Wright County sheriff’s deputy.
Counterfeit $10 passed at Menards
A counterfeit $10 bill was passed at Menards in Elk River.
The incident was reported to police on Jan. 26. A man had placed several items in his pocket and paid for others with the fake bill.
Unemployment claim was bogus
An Elk River man, 50, reported to police that he received a letter from the U.S. government unemployment office on Jan. 19. The letter asked him to confirm his wages to start the unemployment benefits he had signed up for, but he was still working and did not request benefits.
