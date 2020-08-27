Elk River Police have used Narcan in 14 cases in the last year; three involved the same person
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Elk River Police officers have used a medication called Narcan to revive two more people suspected to be overdosing on drugs.
Capt. Bob Kluntz said Elk River’s squad cars all carry Narcan and all officers have received training in its use. He said they administer it by spraying it in the nose of a patient. It is used to counter the effects of an opioid overdose.
Examples of opioids include heroin as well as prescription medications such as oxycodone.
Kluntz said there have been 14 incidents in the last year where Elk River police officers administered Narcan to a patient.
“Ironically, three of the 14 were on the same person,” he said.
The most recent cases happened on Aug. 14 and Aug. 17.
In the Aug. 14 incident, police were called to 1227 School St. at 11:04 p.m., where a 29-year-old Elk River woman was reported to be unconscious and not breathing. Police located the woman lying in the grass. CPR was started and Narcan administered. A pulse was located and she was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
In the Aug. 17 incident, police were called at 6:54 p.m. to the 13000 block of Business Center Drive on a report of an unconscious male in the men’s restroom.
When police arrived, a woman was in the bathroom with an unresponsive 28-year-old Elk River man. An officer administered two doses of Narcan. When the Elk River Ambulance arrived, a third dose of Narcan was given and the man recovered consciousness, but was not fully recovered, according to the police report. He was transported by ambulance to a medical facility.
Stolen debit cards used at Target
Debit cards that were stolen in Elk River were used at Target in Otsego.
The debit cards and a purse were stolen from a vehicle while it was parked in the rear lot at the Elk Dental Center, 822 Main St., Elk River. The victim reported the theft to police on Aug. 18 and said it happened between 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. that day.
The rear window of the vehicle had been broken.
Purse stolen from vehicle at golf course
A purse containing four Social Security cards, a debit card, an American Express card, a driver’s license and other items was stolen from a vehicle while it was parked at Pinewood Golf Course, 18150 Waco St., Elk River.
The theft was reported to police at 3:57 p.m. Aug. 18.
Two hurt in crash at Highway 10, Waco
Two people were injured Monday in a crash on Highway 10 in Elk River.
It happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 as a Kia Sorrento was traveling north on Waco Street to go west onto Highway 10. When the Kia was turning to west Highway 10, a Ford Fusion traveling east on Highway 10 struck the Kia. The Kia was pushed into westbound traffic. The Fusion came to a rest in the eastbound lanes, the Minnesota State Patrol reported.
Deanna Kreuser, 43, of Elk River was driving the Fusion, and Melissa Poehler, 38, of Big Lake was the driver of the Kia, according to the State Patrol.
Both drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries. They were both wearing seat belts and alcohol was not a factor, according to the State Patrol report.
Coffee spilled, and she hit a light pole
Spilled coffee caused a traffic crash Aug. 18.
Police were called to the 19000 block of Freeport Street in Elk River at 12:10 p.m. that day. A Becker woman, 52, said she was turning into a parking lot when her coffee spilled. She reached down to pick up the cup and drove into a concrete light pole, damaging the front end of her Kia Sportage and causing the airbags to deploy. She was not injured.
Ate wild mushroom, ended up in hospital
A wild mushroom may be to blame for a woman’s trip to the hospital.
Police were called to the 12000 block of 191st Avenue in Elk River 12:57 a.m. Aug. 18, where a person was ill. Another person at the home said the patient might have food poisoning, having eaten a mushroom that was collected in the woods. The patient was transported to North Memorial Hospital in Robbinsdale.
Thief steals ‘Make America Great’ sign
A “Make America Great Again” sign worth $20 has been stolen from a yard in the 500 block of Sixth Street in Elk River.
The theft was reported Aug. 18. A similar sign was stolen a few weeks prior,
Scam artists try to swindle residents
Elk River residents have been fielding calls from people trying to scam them.
On Aug. 18, an 86-year-old Elk River woman reported getting a call from a man claiming to be her son. He said he had been in a car accident, was arrested and needed $6,500 to post bail. The woman did not send any money, but called her son, who was fine.
On Aug. 17, a 32-year-old Elk River woman reported that she got a scam phone call from a man claiming to be from the Social Security Administration. The caller said there was a warrant for her arrest. She provided the last four numbers of her Social Security number in an effort to clear up the warrant before becoming nervous about the call and hanging up. She then contacted police.
Also on Aug. 17, a 78-year-old Elk River woman told police she and her husband had received a phone call stating they won the Publishers Clearing House sweepstakes. They were told to go to Walgreens and purchase prepaid Visa cards to process their prize.
The woman said she knew the call was fraudulent and wanted police to be aware of incident. The officer said it was a common scam.
Stolen Jeep found in Isanti County
A 2011 Jeep Grand Cherokee was reported stolen Aug. 12 in the 17000 block of Yale Court in Elk River. It was later recovered in Isanti County.
Vehicles gather in parking lot by Cargill
Police were dispatched to the Cargill property in the 10000 block of 165th Avenue in Elk River at 2:31 a.m. Aug. 16 for a report of trespassing vehicles having a car show. Officers saw 30 to 40 vehicles in the parking lot when they arrived and there appeared to be street racing in the area.
The vehicles left the parking lot and were last seen heading east out of town. Anoka County was advised.
