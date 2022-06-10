by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A motorist stopped by police in the middle of the night for displaying expired registration had a live fawn in the back seat.
The driver, a 35-year-old St. Paul Park woman, told police that she had located the deer with its dead mother and was driving the fawn to a rehabilitation center. The officer advised the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and the DNR said they would follow up on the matter.
The woman’s vehicle registration had expired in January 2021 and she also did not have a valid driver’s license. She was issued a citation.
The stop was made at 3:39 a.m. May 31 at Main Street and Highway 169 in Elk River.
Elk River Police Capt. Joe Gacke said the woman was able to get the fawn to a rehabilitation center.
Methamphetamine found in her wallet
Police arrested a 44-year-old Robbinsdale woman on a warrant and for possession of a controlled substance after an officer stopped her vehicle in Elk River for expired registration and equipment violation.
The driver was found to have an active arrest warrant and a felony amount of methamphetamine was found in her wallet. A vehicle search was conducted and other paraphernalia and open container objects were located, according to the police report.
The traffic stop was made just after midnight June 6 at Highway 169 and 193rd Avenue.
Seat belt violation leads to arrests
Three people were arrested after police stopped a vehicle because the passengers were not wearing seat belts. According to Gacke:
• A 34-year-old Brooklyn Center woman and a 41-year-old Minneapolis man were arrested for possession of a controlled substance crime in the fifth degree and possession of stolen property.
• A 37-year-old Minneapolis man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance crime in the fifth degree.
An officer had observed drug paraphernalia in plain sight, which led to a vehicle search and the arrests.
The initial stop was made at 2:14 p.m. June 5 at Highway 169 and Main Street in Elk River.
Trip to jail ends at Mercy Hospital
A 41-year-old Maplewood man wanted on four active warrants and in the company of woman who had a temporary protection order against him was arrested June 4 in Elk River.
Police stopped their vehicle at 1:35 a.m. in the 200 block of Main Street. The female driver’s license was revoked and suspended. The male passenger was confirmed to be the respondent in the temporary protection order and also had the active warrants. He was placed into custody and taken to the Sherburne County Jail in Elk River. While on the way to the jail, he said he had ingested methamphetamine, so the Elk River Ambulance responded to the jail and transported the man to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids, according to the police report.
Minneapolis man arrested in domestic
A 49-year-old Minneapolis man who allegedly assaulted his girlfriend by choking her and pushing her onto a couch at an Elk River apartment has been arrested.
The man had fled on foot as the victim called 911 shortly after 3 p.m. June 5. He was later located in a vehicle eastbound on Highway 10, where he was arrested and transported to jail for domestic assault.
Man had white crystal substance in pocket
A 38-year-old Ramsey man was arrested on a drug-related matter after an officer made contact with the man in an Elk River driveway.
An officer had observed a vehicle parked in a driveway in the 10200 block of 180th Lane in Elk River at 4:25 a.m. June 2. The driver exited the SUV and stood near the passenger side. No one approached the home, or came out from the home. When the officer made contact with the man, he said he did not have a driver’s license. He also produced a white crystal substance from his pocket.
Police arrest Elk River man, 60, for DWI
A 60-year-old Elk River man was arrested for DWI after an officer stopped his vehicle for multiple stop sign violations and stopping in a crosswalk. The stop was made at 9:39 p.m. June 1 at Parrish Avenue and Main Street in Elk River.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.