by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A Minneapolis man, 26, was charged with disorderly conduct and carrying a pistol without a permit — a Smith and Wesson handgun — after a fight in a parking lot in downtown Elk River.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said officers were told that the fight started from an allegation of a missing stimulus check.
Police were called to the report of a fight in progress in the 600 block of Main Street at 2:41 p.m. Jan. 10.
Also cited for disorderly conduct were one man and two women, ranging in age from 23 to 26 and from Circle Pines, Fridley and Maplewood.
Thief takes packages of dog toys, jewelry
Two packages were stolen from the front steps of a home in the 17000 block of Concord Court in Elk River. The packages contained Barkbox dog toys worth $25 and customized jewelry valued at $118.
The theft was reported on Jan. 12.
Stolen checks passed in Elk River, elsewhere
Checks that were ordered by a Coon Rapids couple never arrived and ended up forged at a number of locations, including Menards, Home Depot and Walmart in Elk River. Additional locations where checks were written include Anoka, Rogers, St. Michael, Clearwater and Waite Park.
The fraud was reported to Elk River Police on Jan. 11.
The victims closed the account and were working with their bank regarding the forgeries. They also were advised to contact each law enforcement agency in the cities where the checks were written to file reports, according to the Elk River Police report.
Dumpster was on fire at Superior Iron
A passerby reported an outside dumpster fire at 10:21 a.m. Jan. 9 at Superior Iron, 17239 Ulysses St., Elk River.
Police attempted to extinguish the fire; the Elk River Fire Department responded to complete putting out the fire.
Scam nets $1,000 in Target gift cards
An Elk River woman, 70, reported she was the victim of a phone scam. She purchased $1,000 in Target gift cards and gave the numbers to an “Amazon employee” to fix an issue.
The fraud was reported to police on Jan. 12.
Police arrest man for DWI, carrying pistol
After responding to a report of a vehicle off the road near Highway 169 and 217th Avenue in Elk River, police arrested a Stacy man, 25, for DWI and carrying a pistol under the influence of alcohol, Kluntz said.
The call had come in at 2:55 a.m. Jan. 10.
Man arrested on burglary warrant
A Princeton man, 21, was arrested on a warrant outside Menards in Elk River after police responded to a possible shoplifting in progress.
Officers made contact with the man at his vehicle and took him into custody after learning he had a felony burglary warrant out for his arrest, according to the police report.
The incident happened shortly before 10 a.m. Jan. 7.
Man going 79 mph faces other charges
Police arrested an Elk River man, 20, for speeding, DWI, underage drinking and driving, possession of a small amount of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia after police radar clocked him going 79 mph in a 45 mph zone.
He was pulled over at 9:43 p.m. Jan. 9 at Highway 10 and Upland Avenue in Elk River.
Kluntz said the same man was arrested later that night for domestic assault.
Woman reports her vehicle was ransacked
A Rogers woman, 20, reported that someone ransacked her vehicle during the night of Jan. 12, while it was parked at 1001 School St. in Elk River. Nothing was stolen and the vehicle was not damaged.
The tampering was reported to police at 7:08 a.m. Jan. 13.
Woman arrested for DWI and more
Police arrested an Onamia woman, 26, for controlled substance violations, DWI, driving after revocation, and driving after suspension after police stopped the vehicle she was driving for vehicle violations and a lane violation.
The stop was made at 3:27 a.m. Jan. 7 in the 20000 block of Highway 169 in Elk River.
