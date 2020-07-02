by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Man with knife faces several charges
Police arrested a Coon Rapids man, 42, after his ex-girlfriend reported that he entered her home in Elk River and allegedly threatened her with a knife.
Officers were called to the woman’s home at 8:41 p.m. June 28.
The suspect was arrested for second-degree assault, first-degree burglary and domestic assault, Kluntz said.
Wrong-way driver faces charges
A man driving the wrong way on Highway 169 has been arrested.
Police were called at 1:17 a.m. June 28 on a report of a driver going the wrong way on Highway 169 south of Zimmerman. Officers located the vehicle near County Road 33 in Elk River, traveling south in the northbound lanes.
Police stopped the vehicle. A Minneapolis man, 42, was arrested for driving after cancellation, giving a false name, and for a Hennepin County warrant, Kluntz said.
Woman injured in motorcycle crash
A Rogers woman was injured when her motorcycle lost control on gravel in Elk River.
Sandra Lee Kennedy, 52, was on a 1999 Harley-Davidson RS eastbound on 205th Avenue and turning to go south on Highway 169 when she hit the gravel, lost control and tipped the motorcycle, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. The crash happened at 11:14 p.m. June 27.
Kennedy was taken to Maple Grove Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Three cameras are stolen from Menards
Three surveillance cameras were reported stolen from the store shelves of Menards, 19521 Evans St., Elk River.
A loss prevention officer had viewed a video that showed a male and female suspect enter the store around 11:30 a.m. June 28, select the cameras and place them in the outdoor lumberyard/warehouse near some bagged rock that they had purchased. They then entered the lumberyard/warehouse and picked up the rock and cameras.
The theft was reported to police on June 29.
Tools stolen from Great River Energy
Tools were stolen during a recent burglary at Great River Energy, 17845 Highway 10, Elk River.
The burglary was reported June 29. During the weekend, someone entered the main building on the campus and stole numerous tools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.