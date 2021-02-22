by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A 38-year-old Elk River man spit on a police officer during an arrest for DWI.
The incident began when police were called at 9:04 p.m. Feb. 13 for a report of a vehicle in a snowbank near the 1100 block of Lions Park Drive, with the driver outside yelling and possibly impaired.
When officers arrived, the driver was arrested for DWI. “Upon trying to have the party sit in the back seat of the squad car, he kicked the door and refused to put his feet into the squad, and spit on an officer,” according to the police report.
In addition to DWI, Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the man was arrested for assault and obstructing legal process.
Tip leads police to domestic, stolen vehicle, warrants
A 25-year-old Otsego man was arrested on multiple charges after an assault was reported at the Country Inn and Suites, 18894 Dodge St., Elk River.
Police were at the hotel for a welfare check shortly after midnight Feb. 12 when a person told them he could hear a domestic in one of the rooms.
Police checked out the tip and Kluntz said they arrested the Otsego man for domestic assault, obstructing legal process, fifth-degree controlled substance, fleeing an officer on foot, possession of drug paraphernalia, and receiving stolen property. The male also had three warrants for his arrest; one each from Mille Lacs, Sherburne, and Benton counties.
During the investigation, police learned that the vehicle the suspect had driven to the hotel was stolen, Kluntz said.
Counterfeit bills used to pay for meals
Two customers paid for their food at Chow Mixed Grill and Barbeque in Elk River with counterfeit money.
Police were called to the restaurant at 14043 Business Center Drive at 8:48 p.m. Feb. 13. There the officer learned that a man and a woman had ordered food, ate their appetizers and then requested the rest of the food to go, claiming one of them was not feeling well.
The male left first and drove a white SUV to the front of the business to pick up the female.
The server took the cash from the female suspect and noticed that the three $20 bills were counterfeit when she checked them at the register. The female suspect left in the vehicle with the male suspect.
Woman accused of hitting man on head
A Big Lake woman, 27, was arrested after allegedly assaulting a man, 22.
Police had been called to the 17000 block of Tyler Street in Elk River at 7:19 p.m. Feb. 13. The male was allegedly struck in the head by the female and was in fear of being hit by her vehicle when she was leaving, according to the police report.
The female had left before police arrived, but the Big Lake Police Department located her and arrested her for domestic assault.
Traffic stop ends in arrest for man, 25
Police arrested a 25-year-old Mounds View man for fifth-degree controlled substance crimes and are also requesting the report be reviewed for possible child endangerment charges against a 39-year-old Onamia woman after a traffic stop in Elk River, Kluntz said.
An officer detected the odor of fresh marijuana emitting from vehicle during the traffic stop at around 10 p.m. Feb. 12 near Highway 169 and 205th Avenue. The officer located 454.5 grams of marijuana, THC wax, and 1.24 grams of compressed marijuana, according to the police report.
Kluntz said an infant was with the two adults in the vehicle.
Woman reports identity theft
An Elk River woman, 31, reported that an unknown suspect had attempted to use her personal information to open a Target debit card and withdraw cash from her U.S. Bank account. The attempts were canceled by Target and U.S. Bank so the victim did not lose any funds.
The identity theft was reported to police on Feb. 13.
