by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A 41-year-old Foley man running late for an appointment was clocked going 98 mph in a 65 mph zone on Highway 169 in Elk River.
Police stopped the man’s Dodge Durango shortly before 11 a.m. April 27, as it sped south on the highway.
The man told the officer he was late for a 10 a.m. appointment and “just trying to make up some time,” according to the police report.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the man was cited for speeding.
He was one of two drivers cited for speeds exceeding 90 mph in Elk River that day.
About 20 minutes after the Foley man was stopped, an officer pulled over a woman in a Kia Forte after clocking her going 91 mph in a 65 mph zone. She, too, was headed south on Highway 169.
The driver, a 21-year-old Otsego resident, told the officer she was late for work.
A number of other drivers were also cited that day for speeds in excess of 80 mph on highways 169 and 10 in Elk River.
Police stop driver going wrong way
A man was caught by police driving the wrong way on Highway 10 in Elk River in the early hours of the morning on April 25.
Kluntz said police arrested the 34-year-old New Brighton man for DWI, small amount of marijuana, and driving the wrong way.
An officer driving near the intersection of Highway 10 and Jackson Avenue shortly after 3 a.m. observed the man’s vehicle going east in the westbound lane of the highway. Police stopped the vehicle on Highway 10, under the Highway 169 overpass.
Teen punched in face at his front door
An Elk River teenager was punched in the lip after being confronted by a group of unknown males at his front door in the 19000 block of Elgin Street.
“(The) males were asking about a female that was assaulted at soccer practice and believed the male was the one involved,” according to the police report. The victim, age 18, was unaware of the situation referred to by the people who confronted him.
After one of the strangers punched the teen, the suspects fled on foot and left in vehicles.
The assault was reported to police at 6 p.m. April 23.
Box broom sweeper attachment stolen
A box broom sweeper attachment for a skid-steer belonging to New Look Contracting was reported stolen from a site near 181st Avenue and Cleveland Street in Elk River.
The theft was reported to police on April 23.
Woman was passed out behind the wheel
A woman passed out behind the wheel of a vehicle was arrested for DWI.
Police had been dispatched to Walmart in Elk River at 7:41 p.m. April 23 on a report of a female driver either having a medical episode or under the influence of narcotics, according to the police report. The officer determined that the woman, a 60-year-old from New Brighton, was showing signs of narcotics use.
Tree company hits marked gas line
A gas leak was reported at 6:42 p.m. April 26 in the 19000 block of Elk Lake Road after a tree company hit a marked gas line.
Elk River Police, Elk River Fire and Center Point Energy all responded to the scene.
Fire suspected to have rekindled
A police officer on patrol shortly after 2:30 a.m. April 25 noticed flames at a site in the 1600 block of Main Street in Elk River that had been used for fire department training earlier that day.
Kluntz said it appears that the fire rekindled.
The fire department duty officer was paged and additional personnel responded with resources to extinguish the fire, according to the police report.
