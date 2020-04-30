by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A man mowing his lawn found “a bunch of money” secured by a rubber band and located in the ditch near his home in the 9700 block of 221st Avenue in Elk River.
The 63-year-old contacted police on April 27 to turn over the money.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the bills were all found to be counterfeit currency.
Bayliner boat and trailer are stolen
A boat has been stolen from behind a business in Elk River.
The 1991 Bayliner 18-foot boat and trailer were stolen from the back parking lot of Colbath Upholstery Services in the 18000 block of Joplin St. sometime between April 11 and April 25. The theft was reported to police on April 27.
The boat, worth an estimated $5,000, is white with blue on it and has a 3.0 liter Mercruiser boat motor. The trailer is valued at $1,000. It had a padlock on the tongue.
Man tried to burn tree stump with countertop
Police responding to a report of a large amount of smoke coming from outside a home found a countertop on fire in the front yard.
A 43-year-old Elk River man told police that he was trying to burn a tree stump under the countertop.
A police officer told him to put out the fire.
The call, to the 11000 block of 197th Avenue in Elk River, had come in at 1:35 p.m. April 28.
Social distancing harassment reported
A Rogers woman, 64, complained to police about being harassed by a customer at Walmart in Elk River after asking them to respect social distancing.
She told police she had been at the store at 18185 Zane St. on Thursday, April 23. When several people were not social distancing, she told someone to stay six feet away from her and “she was harassed about it,” according to the police report.
The woman told a police officer that she has reported the social distancing issue to the attorney general and the governor. She reported it to Elk River Police on April 28.
Inventory check uncovers theft
A man advised police that after doing an inventory at Menards in Elk River and noticing several items missing, he checked the store surveillance footage and found that on April 10 an adult female put merchandise into a cart and pushed it out of the store without paying for it. She left the store, located at 19521 Evans St., in a smaller blue four-door passenger car.
The theft was reported to police on April 28.
Man arrested for domestic incident
An Elk River man, 47, was arrested for domestic assault and domestic assault by strangulation after police were called to the man’s home at 2:12 p.m. April 28.
The man had allegedly punched and choked the victim.
Shoplifter used knife to open packages
A man was seen using a knife to open packages inside Walmart in Elk River. Police were called at 3:58 p.m. April 23 and officers stopped and detained a 3o-year-old Mora man outside the store, located at 18185 Zane St. He was suspected of shoplifting $19.11 worth of items. Kluntz said he was cited for theft.
Cash taken from home in Elk River
Cash was reported stolen from a home in the 700 block of Main Street in Elk River.
The victim had returned home on April 26 to find the front door unlocked. The door had been locked when she left the day before. The cash was the only thing missing.
Stolen check turns up at Elk River bank
An Eagan woman reported April 24 that someone attempted to cash one of her stolen checks at US Bank in Elk River.
She had earlier had multiple checks stolen from her mailbox in Eagan.
