by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A Minneapolis man was injured after falling out of a deer stand in Elk River.
Authorities were called to the medical in the 20000 block of Twin Lakes Road at 6:03 p.m. Nov. 13. The 32-year-old man had fallen about 8 feet out of the stand and gashed his leg on a metal spike in the tree, according to the police report.
He was transported by ambulance to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
Pickup truck stolen from Elk River lot
A pickup truck was reported stolen in Elk River.
The owner, a 22-year-old Monticello man, had left the vehicle in the parking lot of the business where he works while he went to Duluth with his girlfriend. He had permission to park the truck there. The doors were unlocked and a spare key was left in the truck.
The vehicle is worth about $3,000. The theft was reported to police on Nov. 15.
Black trailer reported stolen in Elk River
A 6-foot-by-12-foot black “Caravan” trailer was stolen in Elk River between Nov. 5 and 12.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the location of the theft was JLS Industrial Surplus. The business is located at 11044 Industrial Circle.
The theft was reported to police on Nov. 12.
Stolen: One bag of bowling balls
A bag of bowling balls has been reported stolen in Elk River.
The victim had inadvertently left the bag in a parking lot in the 1100 block of Lions Park Drive after cleaning snow off his vehicle, getting distracted and then driving away, according to the police report.
The theft was reported to police on Nov. 11.
Thief forges check, takes $341 in goods
Menards in Elk River reported that a forged check had been passed on Nov. 1 by an unknown male.
The check was written for $367.97 and $341.96 in merchandise was taken.
The forgery was reported to police Nov. 13.
Man faces drug charges after stop
Police arrested an Albertville man, 44, for felony controlled substance possession after an officer stopped the man for his driving conduct.
The officer stopped the vehicle at Twin Lakes Road and 171st Lane at 9:41 p.m. Nov. 10 and detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. A vehicle search found controlled substances.
Driver stopped, arrested for DWI
Police arrested an Annandale woman, 46, for DWI after her driving conduct prompted an officer to stop her vehicle in Elk River.
The stop was made at 2:54 a.m. Nov. 15 at Highway 10 and Joplin Street.
