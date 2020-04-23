by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Police cited a man who admitted going 110 mph on Highway 10 in Elk River.
An officer at Highway 10 and 165th Avenue had observed the vehicle traveling west in the left lane at a very high rate of speed and initially clocked him on radar at 113 mph. A second reading showed him going 110 mph.
The vehicle stopped at 171st Avenue and the driver, a 20-year-old Zimmerman man, admitted to police that he had been going 110 mph.
The traffic stop was made at 8:12 p.m. April 16.
Vehicle stolen, then totaled in chase
An Elk River woman notified police April 16 that her vehicle had been stolen. She learned of the theft after the Sauk Rapids Police Department informed her that the vehicle had been totaled after the driver got into a pursuit with officers.
One of the suspects is the woman’s 15-year-old son, Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said.
Thief steals GMC Terrain from garage
A tan 2012 GMC Terrain was stolen from a garage in the 12000 block of 224th Court in Elk River.
The keys had been left in the vehicle.
Nothing else was taken or disturbed.
The theft was reported to police on April 18.
Officers snuff out fire with garden hose
Police used a garden hose to extinguish a fire after being called out on a report of a grass fire endangering a group home.
The fire was reported at 2:48 p.m. April 17 in the 19000 Ulysses Street in Elk River.
When they arrived, officers observed the mulch next to the house below a cigarette butt holder was smoldering and the siding and decking was charred and smoking, according to the police report. After officers put out the fire with the garden hose, the Elk River Fire Department also responded and confirmed that the fire was out.
Thief takes Amazon package of clothing
An Amazon package containing summer clothing worth approximately $40 was reported stolen from the mail drop area of an apartment building at 1105 Lions Park Drive in Elk River.
The theft was reported to police on April 20.
Homeowner warned about fireworks
Police were called to the 13000 block of 191 1/2 Court in Elk River at 8:42 p.m. April 18 on a report of aerial fireworks being shot off in the neighborhood.
One homeowner was warned.
Portable radio stolen from truck
A portable Milwaukee M 18 radio worth $500 was taken from an unlocked vehicle. The theft is believed to have happened while the truck was parked in the 19000 block of Polk Street in Elk River. The theft was reported to police on April 17.
