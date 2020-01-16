Fake love interest stole her $15,700
A man posing as a 49-year-old Elk River woman’s love interest apparently scammed her out of $15,700.
Police were alerted by the woman’s brother on Jan. 10.
The woman had fallen victim to an unknown male who “convinced her that they would be together and she gave up passwords and account numbers to him,” according to the police report.
The fraud had been occurring since October 2019.
Fleeing driver was eventually nabbed
Elk River Police tried to stop a 1999 Mitsubishi for an equipment violation at 1:23 a.m. Jan. 11 at Highway 169 and 193rd Avenue, but the vehicle failed to stop for emergency lights. Police pursued the vehicle north on Highway 169 for 1 mile before the officer terminated the pursuit and advised a neighboring agency.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the officer later learned that a vehicle matching the same description fled from the Princeton Police Department and the Isanti County Sheriff’s Office. The driver was eventually taken into custody, he said.
Drugs didn’t go down well
A Minneapolis man, 22, was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids by ambulance after swallowing illegal drugs.
Police initially got involved at 1:21 a.m. Jan. 10 when they responded to a report of individuals ringing a doorbell in the 17000 block of Nixon Court in Elk River.
Police searched the area and located two people.
The Minneapolis man was found to have warrants.
“While under arrest, male showed signs of having swallowed narcotics. Male admitted to swallowing .5 grams of meth as well as .5 grams of heroin,” according to the police report.
Man in intersection gets himself a DWI
A driver of a white van who was observed by police stopped in the middle of the intersection of southbound Highway 169 at School Street in Elk River is facing a DWI.
The officer observed the driver’s odd behavior at 8:53 p.m. Jan. 10. The driver told police “he was just stopped for the red light.”
The Vadnais Heights man, 44, was arrested for DWI.
Man arrested on warrant; two cited
A vehicle stopped for expired registration led to consequences for the three people inside.
Kluntz said police cited a Milaca woman, 26, for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, a Milaca man, 25, was cited for expired registration, and a 34-year-old man with no permanent address was arrested for a Mille Lacs County warrant.
The traffic stop was made at 7:51 p.m. Jan. 11 at Highway 10 and Highway 169 in Elk River.
