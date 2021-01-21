by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A Zimmerman woman, 53, escaped apparent injury when the vehicle she was driving was hit by a loose tire, causing her to go off the road and into the ditch.
The crash was reported at 7:41 a.m. Jan. 19.
The woman was driving south on Highway 169 south of Main Street in Elk River when she heard a loud bang before going off the road. Her vehicle appeared to have been hit at the front bumper by a tire, according to the Minnesota State Patrol.
Front and side air bags deployed, the driver was wearing a seatbelt and suffered no apparent injuries, the State Patrol reported.
The vehicle was totaled. It was determined that a large truck had lost two tires/rims, according to the Elk River Police report.
Bose headphones stolen from store
Approximately $5,000 worth of Bose brand headphones have been stolen from Walmart, 18185 Zane St., Elk River.
The theft was reported to police on Jan. 16.
Police processed a wrench and a broken lock from a display case and placed the items into evidence, according to the police report.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said police are investigating the theft.
Elk River man is arrested for assault, threats of violence
Police arrested an Elk River man, 64, for second-degree assault, threats of violence, and a felon in possession of firearms after he allegedly pointed a firearm and threatened a woman, Kluntz said.
The woman and her husband had been temporarily living with the man.
Police were called to the home in the 14000 block of 190th Avenue in Elk River at 2:38 p.m. Jan. 14.
Property stolen in burglary recovered
Police were called to a report of disorderly conduct between three parties at the Holiday gas station, 18823 Freeport Ave. at 3:24 a.m. Jan. 14.
Police detected the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. It was searched, and Kluntz said some of the property allegedly stolen in a Jan. 13 burglary in Elk River was recovered.
The burglary was reported Jan. 13 at an apartment maintenance shed at 1227 School St. Several tools were stolen.
Michael Kors jacket reported stolen
A Michael Kors jacket was reported stolen from an unlocked locker at Planet Fitness, 19250 Freeport St., Elk River.
The black hooded jacket is a size large, with a gold “MK” logo on the right arm and on the zipper. It is valued at $400-$450.
The theft was reported to police on Jan. 17.
Suspected marijuana found in vehicle
Charges against a Brooklyn Center man, 38, for fifth-degree controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia are pending lab results, Kluntz said.
An officer on patrol had stopped the man’s vehicle for expired registration at 12:40 a.m. Jan. 17 at Highway 10 and Jackson Avenue in Elk River. The officer smelled the odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle; a search turned up 47 grams of a substance suspected to be marijuana.
‘Stolen’ vehicle found a block away
Police were dispatched to a report of a vehicle theft near Auburn Place in Elk River at 6:31 a.m. Jan. 20. The officer located the vehicle a block from where the owner thought he parked it.
The vehicle’s owner was a Minneapolis man, 48.
