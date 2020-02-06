by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A male stole three knives from Menards, 19521 Evans St. in Elk River on Jan. 31.
The store’s loss prevention reported that the suspect selected three knives and concealed them in his jacket and left the store, paying only for wood pellets.
The suspect was dropped off and picked up in an older red Dodge Dakota driven by a woman.
Total loss was $87.93.
Man takes shirts and runs from thrift store
A man grabbed four to five shirts from a rack and ran from Samaritan Way Thrift Store with the hangers still on the shirts.
The suspect left in a smaller green/blue SUV-type vehicle.
Police were called at 2:58 p.m. Jan. 28. The store is located at 19463 Evans St. in Elk River.
Total loss was about $20.
Two forged checks deposited in bank
An Elk River bank reported a woman deposited two checks that were altered and fictitious.
The forgery was reported to police on Jan. 28 by Midwest One Bank, 18233 Carson Court, Elk River.
Here’s how it unfolded, according to the police report.
The suspect had initially opened a checking account on Jan. 10 at the bank. On Jan. 23, she made two deposits by personal checks drawn from a Chase Bank account with the names of two people in Boynton Beach, Florida. The checks were for $3,300 and $1,550. On Jan. 24, she withdrew $4,000 in cash. The checks were eventually returned by Chase Bank stating the checks were “altered and fictitious” and the bank suffered a loss of $4,000 as a result.
“Calls to the suspect by the bank in regards to the issue were answered, and the suspect seemed to be surprised but stated she didn’t have the money to repay the bank,” according to the police report.
The suspect later allegedly made a similar deposit at the Midwest One Bank Coon Rapids location. However, the bank didn’t release the money that had been deposited due to the incident at the Elk River location.
Police arrest Milaca man for DWI
Police arrested a 25-year-old Milaca man for DWI and no insurance after an officer stopped his vehicle for failure to stop for a stop sign and expired registration.
The traffic stop happened at 10:50 p.m. Feb. 2 in the 19000 block of Evans Street in Elk River.
The driver admitted to having hypodermic needles and using heroin.
