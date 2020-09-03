by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Elk River’s police dog, Duke, located a suspect hiding in a camper after the Wright County Sheriff’s Office requested assistance with a man with a felony warrant who ran from a home on Parrish Avenue in Otsego.
The call came in at 4:47 p.m. Aug. 29.
Duke and a Wright County Sheriff’s Office K-9 tracked in opposite directions along the riverbank before Duke located the suspect, a 31-year-old Braham man.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office arrested him and took him to the Wright County Jail.
Stolen motorcycle found, man arrested
A stolen motorcycle was recovered and a man arrested in Elk River.
The incident unfolded at 2:48 a.m. Sept. 1 after an officer saw a motorcycle on the shoulder of the road in the 17800 block of Highway 10, with a truck in front of it with its hazard lights on.
The officer ran the motorcycle’s license plate and it came back as stolen in New Hope.
Police arrested a Brooklyn Park man, 31, for possession of stolen property, driving after suspension, and possession of drug paraphernalia, Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said.
Stolen motorcycle seized in Elk River
A stolen motorcycle has been seized in Elk River.
The Wright County Sheriff’s Office had reported at 11 p.m. Aug. 30 that the motorcycle was northbound at Highway 169 and Main Street in Elk River, then stopped in the 19000 block of Baldwin Street in Elk River, where the driver fled on foot.
Despite attempts to track him, the suspect was not immediately located. The motorcycle was towed from the scene.
Narcan used in two suspected overdoses
A Redding, California, woman gave a 23-year-old Minneapolis man a dose of Narcan before police arrived after he was having a medical issue at Highway 169 and 205th Avenue in Elk River.
Narcan is used to counter the effects of an opioid overdose.
Police had been called to the scene at 6:47 p.m. Aug. 28.
The man was “experiencing a panic-like state” and said he might have ingested fentanyl about three hours earlier, according to the police report. He said he was on his way to get mental health treatment when the medical call occurred.
He was transported by ambulance to the hospital in Princeton.
In another possible drug overdose case, emergency personnel were dispatched to the 1200 block of School Street at 10:52 a.m. Aug. 30, where a woman was suspected of overdosing on prescription drugs.
Officers assisted emergency medical technicians and administered one dose of Narcan at the paramedic’s request.
The woman, 42, was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids by ambulance.
Girl, 12, suspected of taking political sign
A 12-year-old girl is suspected of taking a political sign from a yard in the 1000 block of Main Street in Elk River, Kluntz said. The theft was reported to police on Aug. 31. The girl was later located and the sign was recovered.
Meanwhile, the victim also reported that another sign was missing and a derogatory message had been written on the sidewalk.
A second person also reported damage to property nearby, in the 1100 block of Main Street.
In that case, reported to police on Aug. 31, the victim said that someone used some type of chalk or paint to write derogatory things on his driveway related to a political flag that he had displayed in his front yard.
Bee sting triggers mailbox crash
An Elk River woman, 32, ran off the road and hit a mailbox after being stung by a bee on her leg at 1:37 p.m. Aug. 31.
The damaged mailbox belonged to Tractor Supply Co., 11150 179th St.
The vehicle sustained minor damage.
Flames engulf the vehicle’s wheel
A Sartell man, 38, was driving in Elk River at 10:13 a.m. Aug. 31 when he saw smoke coming from one of his tires. He pulled into a parking lot in the 600 block of Proctor Avenue and sought help. When police arrived, “the wheel area had visible flames and two extinguishers couldn’t put it out as it kept reigniting,” according to the police report. The Elk River Fire Department responded and extinguished the fire. The vehicle was towed.
Fire alarm sounds at Elk River business
Police and Fire departments were called to Can-Am Integration Inc. at 6:58 p.m. Sept. 1 for a fire alarm. One area had smoke with activated sprinklers. A melted lathe is believed to have activated the alarm, according to the police report.
The business is located at 18983 York St. in Elk River.
Three callers try to defraud residents
Suspicious callers have attempted to scam three Elk River residents recently. All three incidents were reported to police on Aug. 31:
•An Elk River man, 68, reported receiving a telephone call from a male with an accent claiming to be from the Internal Revenue Service. The caller requested Social Security and other information, which was not provided. Police were advised.
•An Elk River man, 59, reported that he was having an online relationship with a female claiming to be from California. On Aug. 28, his new girlfriend transferred money into his bank account and he used that money to purchase MasterCard gift cards. He then gave her the card numbers via text. Police advised the victim that it was a scam and assisted him with terminating communications with the suspect.
•An Elk River woman, 62, reported that she has been receiving phone calls from an “Audrey” with “Benefit Advisors” offering to help to file for Social Security benefits. The victim didn’t provide any identity information and blocked the phone number they were calling from, which had a 763 area code. The victim wanted it documented in the event others in the area are being targeted, according to the police report.
An officer attempted to call the number, but the call wouldn’t go through.
Motorcycle crashes, driver disappears
Police were called to the 20000 block of Brook Road in Elk River at 10:33 p.m. Aug. 28 after a man reported witnessing a motorcycle crash near that location.
Officers searched the area with the help of a drone and a helicopter. The driver of the motorcycle could not be located and was concluded to have fled the scene. Police attempted to contact the bike’s owner and had the motorcycle towed.
