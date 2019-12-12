by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A scam involving a fake girlfriend and $5,000 in cash may have been stopped by timely intervention.
The victim’s son told police Dec. 5 that his father, a 73-year-old Elk River man, had mailed $5,000 in cash to a New York address after getting a phone call from a female claiming to be the son’s girlfriend. She told the victim that she had been arrested in Iowa and needed him to send $5,000 to New York, where she had a friend who could help her get out of jail.
The victim withdrew money from his bank, wrapped the cash in magazines and placed it in packages before sending it to New York via Fed Ex in Maple Grove.
When the victim told his son, the son contacted Fed Ex and was told there was a 95% chance that the package would be held in the New York office and returned to Minnesota.
She was not a sweepstakes winner
A woman reported Dec. 9 that her 91-year-old mother from Elk River received a letter from “Publishers Clearing House” stating that she had won $25,000. A check for $4,813.67 was enclosed. After bringing the check to the bank, officials there said it was not real. The victim did not give out any personal information or money. Police were alerted so they would be aware of the scam.
Fake ‘drug dealer’ tries to scam dad
An Elk River man, 46, received a phone call Dec. 5 from a male stating he was a police officer in Lynchburg, Virginia, where the man’s daughter attends college. The caller then switched his story and told the Elk River man that he was a drug dealer and was holding the man’s daughter hostage. The “drug dealer” directed the man to go to the bank, withdraw $300, then drive to Walmart and await further instructions. The man drove to the bank, but texted another family member while on the way to Walmart, who told him she was with the man’s daughter and everything was OK. The man ended the phone call with the “drug dealer.” The “drug dealer” tried to call back twice, but the man did not answer.
Police conducted an internet search of the phone number, but were unable to locate any information.
Caller gets Social Security number
An Elk River woman, 60, reported receiving a voice mail from an unknown person advising her she was being charged with fraud. The woman called the number, spoke to a male party and gave him her Social Security number before realizing the phone call was a scam.
She reported the incident to police on Dec. 10. An officer advised her to contact the credit bureaus and her bank to alert them of the incident.
Woman’s Visa used in $743 Target spree
A Ramsey woman reported that she was contacted by Visa Dec. 10 regarding three suspicious transactions. One at an unknown Speedway station was declined, as was one for $1,030 at Target in Rogers. But a third transaction for $743 at Target in Rogers was accepted.
She told police she may have lost her wallet that morning while walking into the school in Elk River where she works. Police advised her to report the Rogers Target transactions to the Rogers Police Department, and report the Speedway incident to the proper jurisdiction once it’s determined what Speedway store was involved.
Vehicle registration paid with fake $20
A forged $20 bill was received Dec. 3 at the Sherburne County Deputy Registrar’s office, 600 Railroad Dr., Elk River.
When police contacted the man who had paid for his vehicle registration with the fake bill, he said he got it at a gas station after paying for his purchase with a $100 bill.
Business reports propane tank thefts
Eight to 10 and possibly more propane tanks have been taken since Thanksgiving from Cash Gas Inc., 20541 Twin Lakes Road, Elk River.
The theft was reported to Elk River Police on Dec. 10.
Smelly, slurring man nabbed for felony DWI
Elk River Police arrested an Anoka man, 44, for felony DWI after taking a report of a man smelling of alcohol and slurring his speech at businesses in Elk River.
The call came in at 1:59 p.m. Dec. 9.
Vehicle off the road ends in driver DWI
An Elk River man, 24, was arrested for DWI after police were called to a vehicle off the road in the 900 block of Proctor Avenue.
When police arrived, the driver “appeared to be very confused and disoriented,” according to the police report.
The call had come in at 9:15 p.m. Dec. 5.
Attempted check fraud is thwarted
The Bank of Elk River in Walmart, 18185 Zane St., Elk River, reported at 7:02 p.m. Dec. 5 that a suspect attempted to cash a check as the bank was closing that day. The bank contacted the business owner and confirmed that it was a case of attempted check fraud.
The suspect left before bank employees could call police. Officers checked the parking lot and area, but no suspect was found.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.