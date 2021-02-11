One homeless man trying to stay warm by a fire, another resting in a parked vehicle
by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
As bitter cold descended on Elk River, police have had contact with two homeless men in two separate incidents.
At 6:45 p.m. Feb. 8, police were called to a burning complaint at 173rd Avenue and Ulysses Street. An officer located a fire in the woods near the railroad tracks, on city property.
A 43-year-old man told police he started the fire to keep warm overnight. The temperature was -2 degrees at the time, according to the police report. The man was homeless and works at a local company.
The officer convinced the man to stay warm at a local gas station instead and gave him a ride there. “(The) gas station was notified of situation and stated that was fine for him to hang out,” according to the police report.
In the other incident, a citizen contacted police at 10:33 p.m. Feb. 5 to report that a pickup had been parked in the street at Smith Drive and 187th Avenue in Elk River for two hours and was running.
Police arrived and made contact with the driver, a 31-year-old man, who said he was homeless and parked to get some rest. He told the police he would move along.
Woman reports an assault by strangers
A woman reported being assaulted by two unknown women in her Elk River home.
Police were called to the 17000 block of Nixon Street just before midnight Feb. 6.
“It was reported that two women entered a home and assaulted the victim,” Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said. “The two women left prior to officers arriving. The victim did not know who the women were.”
He said police are investigating.
After almost hitting police vehicle, a DWI
A driver who narrowly missed hitting an Elk River police vehicle has been arrested for DWI.
The police patrol vehicle was parallel with the suspect’s vehicle on Highway 10 when the driver attempted to merge, nearly causing a collision, according to the police report. The near crash happened around midnight, Feb. 6.
Arrested was a 21-year-old Otsego man, Kluntz said.
Man tells police officer he’s infringing on his rights
A man contacted by police after he was reportedly hit by a woman in the parking lot of Menards told the officer that people should mind their own business.
Police had responded to Menards in Elk River at 5:36 p.m. Feb. 6 after a witness reported seeing a female hit a male before getting into a vehicle and leaving.
Police didn’t locate the vehicle, but obtained a phone number for the registered owner.
When the officer contacted the owner, he said he had been at Menards with his daughter.
“He said it was a misunderstanding and people should mind their own business. He said he was fine, was not assaulted, and did not wish to speak with me any further because he felt I was infringing on his rights,” according to the police report.
‘Harassing’ texts prompt Ohio deputy to seek local teen
A deputy from the Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio contacted Elk River Police Feb. 6 to get contact information for a 15-year-old Elk River boy. The boy was allegedly sending harassing text messages to someone in the deputy’s jurisdiction.
No seat belt triggers bigger problems
Police are requesting charges against a 43-year-old Princeton man for fifth-degree controlled substance and a 29-year-old Princeton woman for false name to a police officer, open bottle, and possession of drug paraphernalia after police stopped their vehicle because the driver wasn’t wearing a seat belt.
The stop was made shortly before 2 a.m. Feb. 6 in the 200 block of Main Street in Elk River.
Building materials reported stolen
Building materials were reported stolen from a D.R. Horton residential construction site. Lumber and building material were stolen from a job site in the 9800 block of Twin Lakes Parkway in Elk River. The theft was reported to police on Feb. 9, but had occurred earlier.
Yelling man said he was singing
Police were called to the 500 block of Seventh Street in Elk River at 3:31 a.m. Feb. 9 for a report that a man was outside yelling profanities. No one was outside when police arrived, but Kluntz said officers later spoke to a 40-year-old Elk River man who they suspected was the person yelling.
The man said he had been singing some song lyrics and had been drinking. He was warned about noise/disorderly conduct.
Man suspects CO poisoning after working on vehicle
Police were called to the 18000 block of Rawlins Street in Elk River after a man reported having possible carbon monoxide poisoning from working on a running vehicle in his garage. Oxygen was administered and the man was transported to a medical facility.
Three domestics result in arrests
Two women and a man have been arrested for domestic assault in three separate incidents recently in Elk River. Here’s a rundown.
•Police arrested a 40-year-old Elk River woman for domestic assault after responding to a report of a domestic at 12:49 p.m. Feb. 5.
The alleged victim was a 39-year-old Elk River man.
•Police arrested a 49-year-old Elk River woman for domestic assault after responding to a 911 open line at 11:24 p.m. Feb. 4. Dispatch reported hearing a male and female arguing.
Both parties confirmed that there had been a verbal and a physical altercation and the alleged victim, a 46-year-old Elk River man, had visible injuries, according to the police report.
•Police arrested a 27-year-old Elk River man for domestic assault after officers were dispatched to a report of an assault. The alleged victim was a 27-year-old Elk River woman. The call came in at 8:22 a.m. Feb. 4.
