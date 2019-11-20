by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A grinch has snipped the wires to a Christmas display in Elk River.
The victim told police that the power wires were “cleanly cut” to a 10-foot-tall inflatable Christmas tree and a Christmas-themed projector in her front yard in the 1100 block of Fifth Street. She discovered it on Nov. 17 and alerted police.
The decorations are valued at about $150.
Log splitter engine stolen at business
Tractor Supply reported the theft of an engine off a log splitter kept outside the business at 11150 179th Ave. in Elk River.
The theft was reported Nov. 20.
Two sustain minor injuries in rollover
Two people walked away with minor injuries after their car rolled.
Police were called to the single-vehicle crash at 2:34 p.m. Nov. 16 in the 10000 block of 205th Avenue in Elk River.
The driver was a Blaine man, 52, who reported that he had fallen asleep. He was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Cruze. He and a passenger were able to get out of the vehicle on their own.
Man punches his sister’s ex-boyfriend
A Zimmerman man, 24, was cited for fifth-degree assault after allegedly punching and wrestling with his sister’s ex-boyfriend.
The altercation took place in the 1100 block of School Street in Elk River. It was reported to police on Nov. 15.
Suspects steal beer from Walmart
A case of Bud Light was reported stolen from Walmart, 18185 Zane St., in Elk River on Nov. 16.
The suspects are juveniles or underage males who left in a black Chevrolet Cruze.
The 24 cans of beer are valued at $18.48.
