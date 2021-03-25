by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Grass fire spreads rapidly in Elk River
A grass fire fanned by high winds and dry weather conditions spread rapidly and burned about four acres in Elk River on Saturday, March 20.
The Elk River Fire Department was dispatched to a report of the grass fire behind a home in the 19000 block of Troy Street at 3:32 p.m.
When firefighters arrived, they found a rapidly spreading grass fire with the potential to threaten multiple nearby homes and property, according to Deputy Fire Chief Joe Libor Jr.
He said Elk River firefighters along with wildland firefighters from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources mounted a direct attack on the front of the fire to prevent further spread. Firefighters operated on the scene for about one hour and the DNR remained at the scene for an extended period of time to ensure that the fire was completely extinguished.
The fire appeared to have started from a nearby campfire, Libor said.
Man suspected of impersonating cop pulls over teen
A Elk River teen contacted police to report that he believed he was pulled over by a police impersonator.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the boy, 17, was stopped by a person driving a smaller dark-colored SUV with directional blue and red lights installed inside the vehicle.
“The person impersonating the officer was described as a white male in his mid- to late-20s wearing a dark-colored shirt,” according to Kluntz.
The suspect had stopped the teen driver at Cleveland Street and Twin Lakes Road in Elk River. The suspicious incident was reported to police shortly before 11 p.m. March 20.
Man reports dead wild turkey in yard
A man contacted police to report a dead wild turkey in his yard in the 500 block of Roosevelt Circle in Elk River shortly before 5:30 p.m. March 22.
A police officer responded and met with the caller, who showed him a young, male turkey.
“(The turkey) appeared to have been hit by a car or attacked by a domestic animal and died in his yard,” according to the police report.
The man requested a conservation tag for the bird so he could be in legal possession of it. The officer contacted the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources and a conservation officer issued a permit to the man.
Kluntz said he didn’t know what the man’s plans were, but assumed if the turkey was not dead too long, he was going to eat the bird.
Police vehicle hydroplanes, goes into the ditch
An Elk River officer was involved in a one-vehicle mishap March 23.
Kluntz said the officer was on patrol, traveling southbound on County Road 1 near 199th Avenue at about 10:30 p.m.
“It was raining out and the officer said his squad started to hydroplane, which caused him to go in the ditch,” Kluntz said.
The officer was not injured.
Man could face charges after stop
Police are seeking charges against a 31-year-old Eagle Bend, Minnesota, man for DWI and possession of drug paraphernalia after a traffic stop in Elk River, Kluntz said.
An officer made the stop after observing the driver make a lane violation, not properly activate a turn signal and drift within the lane.
Police stopped the vehicle at 2:20 a.m. March 21 in the 600 block of Proctor Avenue.
Vehicle window breaks when door is shut
Police were called to the 800 block of Freeport Avenue, where a 40-year-old man reported damage to his vehicle.
“Complainant entered his vehicle, shut the door, and heard glass fall down. Complainant does not know if someone broke the window or by shutting the door, the window broke,” according to the police report.
The damage to property was reported at 7:23 p.m. March 23.
