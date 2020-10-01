by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
A motorist who fled police in Big Lake ended up crashing in Elk River.
At times the driver of the white Pontiac Grand Prix was traveling east in the westbound lanes of Highway 10, as the incident unfolded shortly before midnight on Sept. 23.
The driver ultimately crashed in the 18000 block of Highway 10 and fled from the vehicle. Officers converged on the area and apprehended the driver without incident.
Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said the suspect is a Minneapolis man, 24.
Suspicious package of erasers linked to credit card fraud
After an Elk River man reported Sept. 23 that a suspicious package from Amazon had shown up at his home in the 18000 block of Boston Street, police investigated and learned that the package stemmed from fraudulent use of the man’s credit card.
The package was collected for evidence. It contained what appeared to be erasers with Chinese writing on them, according to the police report.
The victim contacted his credit card provider regarding the fraud.
Pickup truck’s rear window is shattered
The rear window of a pickup truck was shattered Sept. 27 in Elk River and police believe the damage was from a pellet gun, Kluntz said.
Police were called to the 17000 block of Vance Circle on the report of damage to property.
The pellet was not recovered.
Birth certificate, debit card, Silverado taken
A woman who was allowing her ex-boyfriend to stay at her home in the 500 block of Fifth Street in Elk River told police that she woke up on Sept. 26 to discover that her birth certificate, TCF bank debit card, driver’s license and a key to her vehicle were all missing. She later found that her vehicle, a 2002 Chevrolet Silverado, was also missing.
Her TCF debit card was used numerous times, emptying her account with purchases at Holiday, McDonald’s, Burger King and at Speedway in St. Paul. It was also used to make two withdrawals from an ATM, according to the police report.
The victim later reported that she had recovered the vehicle in Ramsey County.
Kluntz said the suspect is a St. Paul man, 25.
Dump trailer reported stolen in Elk River
A 16-foot black Felling dump trailer was reported stolen in the 20000 block of Watson Avenue in Elk River.
The theft occurred between 5:30 p.m. Sept. 27 and 6 p.m. Sept. 29.
The trailer is valued at $10,000.
Person poses as woman’s priest
An Elk River woman, 71, reported that she sent via text $500 in eBay gift card codes to a person posing as her priest. The fraud was reported to police on Sept. 25.
Three counterfeit bills left at Applebee’s
Police were called to Applebee’s, 18891 Freeport St. in Elk River after three patrons left counterfeit bills on the table as payment for their food.
The fraud was reported at 9:50 p.m. Sept. 28.
The suspects, two males and one female, had ordered food and requested their check before leaving two $20 and one $50 counterfeit bills as payment. Police placed the bills into evidence.
Steering locks up; car ends up in pond
An Elk River boy, 17, reported that he lost control of his car when the steering locked up. The vehicle hit a sign and drove into a pond at 193rd Avenue and Tyler Street. The teen was not injured.
The crash was reported at 7 p.m. Sept. 29.
Woman passed out in a running vehicle
An Elk River woman, 30, who was passed out behind the wheel of a running vehicle that was in a traffic lane was arrested for DWI.
Police were called to the scene in the 900 block of School Street in Elk River at 12:18 p.m. Sept. 29.
Crew hits natural gas line in Elk River
A construction crew hit a natural gas line near 181st Avenue and Johnson Street in Elk River on Sept. 29.
Police and fire responded to the scene at 11:59 a.m. The Elk River Fire Department determined that the leak was under control and not a danger to the area, according to the police report. The gas company was notified to repair the damage.
Teens warned after toilet papering area
Police warned several teens after receiving a complaint about a group of approximately 40 juveniles toilet papering a neighborhood in the 19000 block of Ironton Circle, driving recklessly and walking down the street filming with their cell phones.
Officers who responded observed a large group of vehicles leaving the area and stopped several, contacted parents of some of the juveniles and had some of the youth pick up toilet paper and plastic packaging, according to the police report.
Police were told that the activity was a junior versus senior rivalry.
Two 17-year-old boys, two 16-year-old girls and a 16-year-old boy were warned. All were from Elk River.
Catalytic converter taken off vehicle
A catalytic converter was reported stolen from a vehicle at Elk River Tire and Auto, 690 Dodge Ave.
It was taken between 3 p.m. Sept. 25 and noon Sept. 28.
Trump flag ripped off post in Elk River
A Trump 2020 flag was reportedly ripped off a post that was attached to a vehicle parked in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings, 778 Freeport Ave. in Elk River.
The theft was reported to police at 8:26 p.m. Sept. 26.
Biden signs reported stolen in Elk River
A “Biden for president” sign was reported stolen from a front yard in the 19000 block of Lowell Street in Elk River,
The theft happened between 3 and 3:30 p.m. Sept. 26.
Another Biden political sign was reported stolen from the 13000 block of IslandView Drive in Elk River. The theft had occurred earlier, but was reported to police on Sept. 23.
Vehicle goes down an embankment
Police were called to Walmart in Elk River at 2:05 p.m. Sept. 25 where a vehicle had gone down an embankment near the store’s front grocery entrance. The driver was uninjured, but confused, according to the police report. She was transported to Mercy Hospital in Coon Rapids.
Man arrested for DWI, possession of pot
Police arrested a Minneapolis man, 52, for DWI and possession of a small amount of marijuana after a traffic stop at Highway 10 and Morton Avenue in Elk River.
The stop happened at 12:52 a.m. Sept. 25.
