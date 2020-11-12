by Joni Astrup
Associate Editor
Police arrested a Hugo man, 32, for felony controlled substance possession, felon in possession of a pistol, carrying a pistol without a permit, and possession of drug paraphernalia after stopping a vehicle for speeding, Elk River Police Capt. Bob Kluntz said.
An officer had clocked the man’s vehicle going 80 mph in a 60 mph zone on Highway 169 in Elk River and stopped it shortly before midnight Nov. 6.
The officer detected the odor of marijuana. A vehicle search turned up a backpack containing a loaded .32 caliber pistol and a loaded spare magazine. The driver was found to be a felon in possession of firearm, and he did not have a permit to carry, according to the police report. THC cartridges and marijuana were also found.
Man on roof shoots at satellite dish
Police cited an Elk River man, 62, for reckless discharge of a firearm following an incident where the man allegedly got on his roof and shot his satellite dish, Kluntz said.
Police were called to the 19000 block of Ironton Street in Elk River at 3:53 p.m. Nov. 8 after people reported a man shooting off several rounds from a long gun while standing on his roof.
Three-year-old check used at Menards
A White Bear Lake woman reported to Elk River Police that she was checking her Premier Bank account when she found a check to the Elk River Menards which had not been written by her.
She investigated further and found that a check with the same number had been legitimately written from her account in December 2017.
The incident was reported to police on Nov. 5.
Lawn mower catches fire in Elk River
A brush fire was reported at 1:08 p.m. Nov. 6 in the 13000 block of 192nd Avenue in Elk River.
When police arrived the fire department was already on the scene, where a lawn mower had caught fire.
Incident involves threats with hammer
An Elk River boy, 14, was taken into custody by police after allegedly threatening to assault a man with a hammer.
Kluntz said the boy was taken into custody for assault and threats of violence.
The incident happened at 12:26 a.m. Nov. 9 in the 10000 block of Twin Lakes Road in Elk River.
Monticello woman arrested for DWI
A Monticello woman, 30, was arrested for DWI and speeding after an officer stopped her vehicle for going 47 mph in a 30 mph zone shortly after midnight Nov. 6.
The stop was made at Highway 10 and Jackson Avenue in Elk River.
Smoke in Elk River was from Otsego fire
Thick, brown smoke was reported by a person in the area of the Dairy Queen in Elk River. Police checked and found that it was coming from a controlled burn in Otsego.
The incident was reported at 11:34 a.m. Nov. 4.
